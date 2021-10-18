Marlen Reusser closes door on time at Ale BTC Ljubljana with a victory

Le Chrono des Nations Women was the last time Marlen Reusser would be lining up to compete with Alé BTC Ljubljana and she delivered one last victory for the Italian squad, which will next year be taken over by UAE Team Emirates.

The European Champion, who is heading to SD Worx next year after one season with the Italian team, took a clear win in the 25 kilometre 1.1 classified time trial at the French race. Reusser beat Olympic road race champion Anna Kiesenhofer and Mieke Kröger (Team Coop Hitec Products), who came in on the same time, by 52 seconds.

“What a pleasure to start OFFSEASON with another victory! Thank you for this great race,” said Reusser in an Instagram post. “You definitely get my kudos for a) perfect organization, b) nice course, c) grande fiesta and c) putting women and men on the same level of attention and prize money!!!”

“This was my last race with Alé BTC Ljubljana. It was a wonderful year and I am super grateful for everything!”

The 30-year-old Swiss rider has been no stranger to the podium in 2021, taking third in both a stage of and in the overall of the Tour de Suisse, winning both the Swiss road race and time-trial title, taking silver in the Olympic Games time trial and coming second overall at the Simac Ladies Tour after taking victory in the stage 3 time trial. Reusser then went on to take first and second in the opening two stages of the Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta, before winning the European time trial title and coming second in the race against the clock at the World Championships.

The six victories this season have not only doubled her career total but also made a big contribution to Alé BTC Ljubljana’s move up the team rankings. The team, which started in 2014, will now be ending its time on a high note as they are currently sitting in fourth position ahead of the final Women’s WorldTour race of the season, Ronde van Drenthe on October 23. The squad have never before ended the year above eighth.

“Today’s victory brings the number of victories collected by our team to 17 this season,” team manager Fortunato Lacquaniti said in a statement. “It is the record of all time, we have never had so many successes as this year.”



“I think it is a well-deserved recognition for the whole team and for the great commitment that we have always put in, athletes and staff, at the end of a great cycle and a project that lasted seven years that has led us to be among the best teams in the world.”