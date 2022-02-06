Mark Cavendish to make 2022 debut at Tour of Oman

Mark Cavendish will make his 2022 season debut at the Tour of Oman, with the Manxman leading QuickStep-AlphaVinyl’s hopes in the sprint finishes.

The Belgian team has also selected Fausto Masnada to target the overall classification, with Iljo Keisse, new signing Mauro Schmid, Stijn Steels and neo-pros Stan Van Tricht and young British rider Ethan Vernon completing the six-rider squad.

The Tour of Oman has not been held for the last two years but returns next week. The six-day race starts on February 10 and includes stages on different terrain in the Middle East country. Stage 5 finishes on the tough Green Mountain Jabal al Akhdar climb (5.7km at 10.5%), with a short and steep finish in Qurayyat (2.8km at 6.5%) on stage 3.

In 2011 Cavendish won the final stage of the Tour of Oman on the Matrah Seafront. He is likely to have sprint opportunities on stage 1 to Muscat, on stage 2 to the Suhar Corniche and stage 6 on the Mutrah Corniche.

Cavendish’s start to 2022 was delayed by after he crashed heavily in the Gent Six-Day and was hospitalized for several days with a collapsed lung and broken ribs. He then suffered a traumatic assault when burglars broke into his home and threatened him and his family with knives. He has recently spent time at a second QuickStep-AlphaVinyl training camp in Portugal.

Cavendish won four stages ast the 2021 Tour de France during a hugely successful season with the Belgian team. While he faces competition with Fabio Jakobsen for the leading sprinter role in the team, Cavendish is determined to enjoy what could be his final season as a professional. He has raced since 2006 and will turn 37 in May.

“The Tour of Oman is back and comes with a nice course, with many stage finishes already used at many of the previous editions. We will try to be in the mix with Mark in the bunch sprints, and if possible, do something with Fausto in the general classification,” QuickStep-Alpha Vinyl sports director Klaas Lodewyck explained.

“He has just returned from a training camp and is motivated to kick off his season. Overall, we go there with a solid team, capable of getting some good results.”

Daniel Ostanek will be at the Tour of Oman for Cyclingnews and we will have full coverage of the racing, with interviews, analysis and exclusive news.