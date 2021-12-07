Mark Cavendish signs one-year contract renewal with QuickStep

QuickStep have confirmed that Mark Cavendish will stay with the Belgian WorldTour team for the 2022 season after agreeing a one-year contract renewal.

Cavendish, who won four stages and the green jersey at this year's Tour de France in a stunning return to form, was widely expected to sign a contract after the recent Ghent Six. However, he crashed hard on the final day of racing and will need several weeks off the bike to recover from fractured ribs and a punctured lung.

Team manager Patrick Lefevere put Cavendish’s health before any deal, but he revealed last week that they have reached an agreement and Cavendish travelled to Spain for the team’s December training camp.

"I am incredibly proud and happy to have agreed a new deal with Deceuninck-QuickStep," Cavendish said in a statement released by the team.

"One year ago, when I came to the team, I did not hide my admiration for what this team does and how happy I was to be back here. I knew from my first time here that this squad has a unique family feeling, and it is a culture that remains to this day.

"The last 12 months have been phenomenal and the support that I have had from the team and the staff has made me very emotional at times. I am really looking forward to making some more special memories together over the next 12 months."

The contract extension means that the Belgian team have now completed their roster for the 2022 season following the renewals of numerous key riders and the additions of Louis Vervaeke (Alpecin-Fenix), Mauro Schmid (Qhubeka NextHash), and neo-pros Ethan Vernon, Stan Van Tricht, and Martin Svrcek.

The outgoing list sees Sam Bennett and Shane Archbold head to Bora-Hansgrohe, Alvaro Hodeg and João Almeida to UAE Team Emirates, and Ian Garrison to L39ION.

More to come...