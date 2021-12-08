Mark Cavendish suffers violent armed robbery at family home

Mark Cavendish has detailed how he and his family were subject to a violent armed robbery while the QuickStep sprinter was recovering from his Ghent Six crash in their family home in Essex.

Writing on Instagram, Cavendish said that he was attacked by four masked and armed men who had broken into the family's home on November 27, with the gang threatening his wife and children at knifepoint.

The thieves got away with two watches, Cavendish wrote, appealing for anybody with information to come forward and call the police non-emergency number 101, quoting the reference number 42/275184/21.

"In the early hours of 27th November, while recovering at our Essex family home shortly after leaving intensive care, four masked and armed men forced their way into our home as we slept, threatened my wife and children and violently attacked me. At knifepoint, they proceeded to ransack our belongings," Cavendish wrote.

"Amongst what was taken were two watches of great sentiment and value. But far, far worse to be taken was the sense of security, safety, privacy and dignity that my young family and everybody else is entitled to in their own home.

"The effect that this nightmare has had on my family is already heart-breakingly evident, so I beg anybody who may be able to help us with information to call 101, quoting reference 42/275184/21."

Cavendish was recovering at home after leaving hospital in Belgium following his crash at the Ghent Six on November 21.

The Manxman, who recently signed a new one-year deal to stay at QuickStep-AlphaVinyl, was caught in a crash at the final day of the track event and spent several days in the ICU with a punctured lung and two fractured ribs.

His ordeal wasn't the first time a pro cyclist has been targeted by thieves this year. Alpecin-Fenix rider Alexander Richardson had his bike stolen from him in Richmond Park, London in October after he was followed by an armed gang, who drove a motorbike into him before threatening him with a machete.