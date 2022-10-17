Mark Cavendish reaches provisional agreement to join B&B Hôtels-KTM, reports suggest

French newspaper Ouest France reported Monday that Mark Cavendish has reportedly reached an agreement with the B&B Hôtels-KTM squad for a one-year deal starting in 2023, although the newspaper adds that deal will go ahead “barring changes of circumstances.”

The newspaper (opens in new tab) said that Cavendish had reached the agreement with team manager Jerôme Pineau for the team for 2023.

Other signings for 2023, according to the same report, include Ramon Sinkeldam (Groupama-FDJ), Nick Schultz (Bike Exchange), Cees Bol (DSM), Maximiliano Richeze (UAE) as well as neo-pro Florian Dauphin.

Cavendish, 37, is set to battle for a record-breaking 35th Tour de France stage in 2023.

More to follow ...