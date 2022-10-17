Mark Cavendish reaches provisional agreement to join B&B Hôtels-KTM, reports suggest
After much speculation, French outlet Ouest France suggests Cavendish has joined the UCI ProSeries team
French newspaper Ouest France reported Monday that Mark Cavendish has reportedly reached an agreement with the B&B Hôtels-KTM squad for a one-year deal starting in 2023, although the newspaper adds that deal will go ahead “barring changes of circumstances.”
The newspaper (opens in new tab) said that Cavendish had reached the agreement with team manager Jerôme Pineau for the team for 2023.
Other signings for 2023, according to the same report, include Ramon Sinkeldam (Groupama-FDJ), Nick Schultz (Bike Exchange), Cees Bol (DSM), Maximiliano Richeze (UAE) as well as neo-pro Florian Dauphin.
Cavendish, 37, is set to battle for a record-breaking 35th Tour de France stage in 2023.
More to follow ...
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.