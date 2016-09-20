Marcotte signs with Cylance-Incycle for 2017

Image 1 of 5 Eric Marcotte (Team Jamis) giving it his all (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 5 Karl Menzies is honoured for his 10 years of riding with the team (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 5 Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) celebrates with teammates Karl Menzies and Brad White after taking the win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 5 Scott Law of Australia in action on his Men's Omnium Individual Pursuit (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 5 Eric Marcotte (Team Jamis) wins the Thompson Bucks County Classic for the THIRD time (Image credit: marcoquezada.com)

Eric Marcotte, the 2014 US pro road champion and 2015 US pro criterium champion, has signed with Cylance-Incycle for the 2017 season, the US Continental team announced today.

Marcotte, who won his championships during two season with the now-defunct Team SmartStop, rode with Team Jamis this year and ended his season with a win at the Winston-Salem Criterium in September. Team Jamis announced earlier this year it would not continue next season.

"I'm grateful to get the chance to race and work with these guys," Marcotte said in a statement released with today's announcement. "I always hope to be able to contribute to the team’s success both on and off the bike. Looking forward to the year ahead."

Marcotte also recently finished second to Holowesko-Citadel's Oscar Clark in the Reading 120, the only non-Holowesko rider to crack the top five. He also won the criterium at the Tour of the Gila and was second at the Winston-Salem Classic.

Cylance-Incycle director Hilton Clarke said Marcotte has an "amazing ability to target major events and deliver."

"He is one of the most professional riders with an amazing attention to detail," Clarke said of Marcotte, who is also a chiropractor. "I look forward to him sharing his knowledge in nutrition and training with the younger riders on the team, and even putting my back straight after the long day behind the wheel."

The team also announced signing Karl Menzies, the 39-year-old Australian rider who has ridden for the UnitedHealthcare programs since 2006 and scored numerous wins and podium finishes on the US domestic criterium calendars. Clarke and Menzies were teammates for six years.

"It is easy to see why I would want to bring Karl’s valuable experience and positive attitude to the team," Clarke said. "Menzies is a loyal teammate and will be able to guard and guide our sprinters to great success, as well as keep them smiling. I am proud to have him on the team."

Scott Law, a 25-year-old Australian who rode for the Avanti Racing Team in 2014 and 2015, will also ride for Cylance-Incycle next season. Law has been the Australian National Champion, Oceanic Champion, and World Cup Medalist in track events such as the omnium and team pursuit. Transitioning onto the road, Law won two stages of BC Superweek in 2016.

"I truly believe Scott is going to be the new sprinter on the block in the US next year," Clarke said.