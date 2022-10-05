Magnus Backstedt named as lead directeur sportif at Canyon-SRAM women’s team

The Canyon-SRAM women’s team have named Magnus Bäckstedt as new lead directeur sportif as the WorldTour team looks to step up in 2023 and target further success.

A former pro who won Paris-Roubaix and a stage of the Tour de France, Bäckstedt has also overseen the highly successful careers of his daughters Elynor and Zoe, now professionals with Trek-Segafredo and EF Education-TIBCO-SVB, before taking on a management role with rival outfit Canyon-SRAM himself.

“Once my two girls were out in the big world looking after themselves, I felt it was the right time for me to pursue my passion in the sport again and started to look for a role as a sports director actively,” Bäckstedt explained.

“(Team manager) Ronny (Lauke) got in touch with me, and I felt we clicked straight away; we have a similar view on many things. Once I had seen how the team operates and met the riders and staff, it just felt it was the right place for me. I'm excited to take on this role. It's exciting times for women's cycling, and being part of that makes me happy and proud.”

Canyon-SRAM won just one race in 2022, the Durango - Durango Emakumeen Saria race in Spain, as rival teams stepped up and women’s racing expanded massively. However they racked up a number of prestigious placings, with Katia Niewiadoma consistent in the Spring Classics and then third overall in the Women’s Tour and the inaugural Tour de France Femmes.



Chloé Dygert suffered a difficult season, racing just once in Europe and needing further surgery on the leg she injured at the 2020 World Championships. She then took time out to recover from the Epstein-Barr virus.

The 2023 Canyon-SRAM roster remains largely unchanged, with Bäckstedt's aspirations for the coming season straightforward.

“Win more bike races, and have fun whilst doing it. But the specifics you'll have to wait for, lots of work is currently going into planning the next season right now,” he explained.

“The team has a really strong base of riders and an interesting way of racing, so I'm keen to see what I can add to that. At the same time, I would like to improve some areas and put my stamp on them. Overall, it's a great position to start from.”

“I feel I will bring a calm, direct approach to the racing. I hope the riders will feel the passion that I bring as well as my keen eye for detail when it comes to how we approach the races. I want everyone to see that we are a team that backs each other 100%."

Team Manager Ronny Lauke said: “There is a drive and determination from the team for success in 2023, and Magnus will play a big role in that."

“[He's gone] from being a successful rider to a well-respected commentator with his knowledge and race analyses, and now several years with an eye on women's cycling."

“Combined with his empathy and passion for the sport, we are confident that Magnus will be a fresh addition that will help the group unleash its potential.”