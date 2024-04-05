Mads Pedersen still in top shape for Paris-Roubaix a week on from Dwars crash

By Dani Ostanek
published

Dane hoping to stay 'neutral' on rider safety matters after race route addition of Arenberg chicane

Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) in action at the Tour of Flanders last Sunday
Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) in action at the Tour of Flanders last Sunday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Only a week on from getting caught in a mass crash at the Dwars door Vlaanderen, Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) enters the final race of cobbled Classics season at Paris-Roubaix standing above the rest as the man primed to take the fight to Mathieu van der Poel and Jasper Philipsen.

The Alpecin-Deceuninck duo, who scored a one-two finish at the Velodrome André-Pétrieux last year, are overwhelming favourites to do so again in a peloton shorn of several top contenders, namely Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike).

