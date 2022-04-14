How to watch Paris-Roubaix – Spring Classics live streaming

The 2022 Spring Classics continue this weekend as the peloton take on the Queen of the Classics, Paris-Roubaix.

The series of one-day races in Belgium, France, and Italy packing the calendar through March and April bring four Monuments throughout the spring: Milan-San Remo, the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

This weekend brings the peloton to northern France as the riders tackle the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix and Paris-Roubaix Femmes, one of the major races of the spring.

The men's race will see the peloton head out from the traditional start point of Compiègne, racing over 95km of flat asphalt roads before hitting the first of 31 cobbled sectors on the way to the velodrome in Roubaix.

The men's race will see the peloton head out from the traditional start point of Compiègne, racing over 95km of flat asphalt roads before hitting the first of 31 cobbled sectors on the way to the velodrome in Roubaix.

Along the way they'll hit numerous famed sectors such as the Trouée d'Arenberg, Mons-en-Pévèle, and the Carrefour de l'Arbre before racing into Roubaix at the end of 257km.

The women will race over 125km from Denain to Roubaix, tackling 18 cobbled sectors en route to the finish. There's no Arenberg with the peloton starting at Hornaing, but sectors such as Mons-en-Pévèle and Carrefour de l'Arbre are included on the route.

Men's schedule: 11:00 (10:00 BST, 05:00 EST) to 17:22 (16:22 BST, 15:22 EST) on Sunday, April 17

Women's schedule: 12:25 (11:25 BST, 06:25 EST) to 15:52 (14:52 BST, 09:52 EST) on Saturday, April 16

The men's and women's races will be broadcast in the United Kingdom and around Europe on Eurosport and Discovery+. A subscription to Eurosport Player costs £6.99/$9.15 per month, or £59.99/$78.51 for a 12-month pass. Discovery+ offers the same coverage for the same prices, too.

The races will be aired in the United Kingdom, Europe and in select other territories on GCN+, with a year’s subscription costing £39.99.

In the USA, Australia, and Canada, the races will be broadcast on Flobikes. A year's subscription costs $150 in the US and $209.99 in Canada)

Local Dutch and Belgian broadcasters Nos, RTBF and Sporza will also air the races.

We'll keep you updated with out 'How to Watch' guides throughout the spring Classics season, with other broadcasters to keep in mind during the coming month including NBC Sports via Peacock ($4.99 per month in the US).

If you don't have cable TV, then NBC Sports can also be accessed over IP, via smart TV, or any other smart device, via SlingTV ($35 per month with the first month discounted by $10) or FuboTV ($64.99 per month) – both services offer free trials, too.

Spring Classics broadcasting options around Europe include Rai Sport (Italy), France TV, L'Equipe TV (France), NOS (Netherlands), EITB (Basque Country), and RTVE (Spain).

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

Men's spring schedule

Date Race Broadcasters April 17 Paris-Roubaix Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN April 20 La Flèche Wallonne Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN April 24 Liège-Bastogne-Liège Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN

Women's spring schedule