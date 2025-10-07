Luxembourg takes aim at 2028 Tour de France Grand Départ as sports minister meets with race director Prudhomme

By published

European microstate would host race start for the third time, but faces competition from Czechia and French regions

Cycling: 104th Tour de France 2017 / Stage 3 Adam HANSEN (AUS)/ Nils POLITT (GER)/ Romain HARDY (FRA)/ Frederik BACKAERT (BEL)/ Nathan BROWN (USA)/ Romain SICARD (FRA)/ Luxembourg/ Fans / Public / Verviers - Longwy-Cote des Religieuses 379m (212,5km)/ TDF/ © Tim De Waele
The Tour de France last passed through Luxembourg in 2017 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Grand Départs of the next two Tours de France, in Barcelona and Edinburgh, are already confirmed, and now the 2028 race start may well be heading abroad once again, with Luxembourg the possible destination.

The European microstate has previously hosted the start of the Grand Tour in 1989 and 2002, and earlier this year, the Luxembourg government approved a plan to submit a bid for the 2028 Grand Départ.

For Luxembourg, a 2028 Grand Départ would mark the 70th anniversary of Charly Gaul's Tour de France victory and the 100th anniversary of Nicolas Frantz's second win.

Come 2028, only the 2025 Tour will have started in France since the 2021 Grand Départ in Brittany. Slovenia is also hoping to host a Tour start in future, with the 2029 and 2031 races on the country's radar.

The destination of the 2028 Grand Départ has yet to be confirmed, but Luxembourg looks to be a strong candidate for host duties. Should the country miss out, L'Essentiel reports that the government is hoping to host at least one stage of the race.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.