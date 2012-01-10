Lucky Whiskey 50 singlespeeders could win Worlds trip

Alex Grant (Cannondale) races in the Whiskey Fat Tire Crit. (Image credit: Mike Stoll)

Two fast and lucky singlespeeders at the Whiskey Off-Road mountain bike race on Saturday, April 28 will win a free trip to the 2012 Singlespeed World Championship (SSWC) in Spioenkop/Winterton Kwa-Zulu Natal province, South Africa.

Last year, Epic Rides, which promotes the Whiskey Off-Road, in partnership with the Singlespeed World Championships, sent the male and female winners of the singlespeed category to the Singlespeed World Championships in Ireland.

For 2012, "staying true to the singlespeed roots, we're going to mix it up a bit," said Todd Sadow, president of Epic Rides. Enriching the singlespeed category, and requesting deeper crowd participation, each top 10 male and female singlespeed finisher will be entered into a raffle that will take place following the pro cross country awards ceremony on Sunday, April 29. All they have to do is finish in the top 10 to be entered.

The raffle will consist of balls marked 1-10 representing first through 10th place finishers in Saturday's singlespeed event. Two individual draws from the raffle ball roller will determine the male and female singlespeeder who win the free round trip plane tickets to 2012 SSWC. This award, along with the US$30,000 cash purse for pro riders - with male and female riders receiving equal payout - is one reason the Whiskey Off-Road appeals to top level endurance mountain bikers.

"One of the best parts of mountain biking is experiencing the sheer beauty of the world's finest outdoor destinations," Sadow said. "For this reason, Epic Rides has enjoyed creating a tradition of sending two of America's best singlespeeders for a unique opportunity to experience mountain biking in other parts of the world."

The 2012 Whiskey Off-Road endurance mountain bike event, located in Prescott, Arizona, will take place Friday, April 27 through Sunday, April 29.

Amateur registration opened January 1 and is limited to the first 1,750 registrants. With three days of event-related bike racing, fun rides, a well attended industry expo and live music based in the "Event Hub" of Prescott's commerce district, Epic Rides expects the amateur category to sell out.

For more information visit, epicrides.com.