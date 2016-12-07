Lotto Soudal unveil 2017 team kit – News Shorts

Image 1 of 7 The 2017 Lotto Soudal jersey (Image credit: Courtesy of Lotto Soudal) Image 2 of 7 A diagram from the team explains the design and sponsor logo placement. (Image credit: Courtesy of Lotto Soudal) Image 3 of 7 The back of the 2017 Lotto Soudal jersey. (Image credit: Courtesy of Lotto Soudal) Image 4 of 7 A detail of the 2017 Lotto Soudal jersey (Image credit: Courtesy of Lotto Soudal) Image 5 of 7 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) took the first stage of De Panne for the third consecutive year (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 7 France's Maxime Bouhet prepares prior to the Men's Elite Race of the 2016 UEC Road European Championship Image 7 of 7 The Cycling Academy team presented by Peter Sagan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Lotto Soudal unveil 2017 team kit

Belgian WorldTour team Lotto Soudal unveiled their 2017 team kits, with the squad of sprint ace Andre Greipel maintaining the red-and-black look from previous years. The main logo consists of the names of the team's two title sponsors: Lotto, the most well-known of the games organised by the National Lottery, and Soudal, Europe's leading manufacturer of sealants, PU-foams, adhesives and cycling products such as chain cleaner and lubricants. Vermarc supplies the team's clothing.

The shorts remain black with several logos, and according to the team's diagram describing the new kit, the conversation about whether to have black or white shorts was "the shortest ever in the history of the team."

Aside from logo for various team sponsors and equipment suppliers, the jersey features the mandates UCI WorldTour logo, a nod to the team's 'Captains of Cycling' effort to help support Belgian cycling. A smaller version of the Lotto Soudal logo is repeated again closer to the collar for better placement when riders are "capturing selfies."

Denmark will host 2017 European championships

The 2017 UEC Road European Championships will take place in Herning, Denmark August 2-6, event organisers announced today.

The championships will award European titles in the Junior, Under 23 and Elite men's and Women's categories and will be broadcast live on TV on Eurovision."The Danish Cycling Federation and the City of Herning have convinced us that they can offer top quality European championships in 2017, both for the athletes and spectators," said UEC President David Lappartient.

"We are particularly enthusiastic about the idea of being able to share the official circuit with the public and amateur cyclists via a great event, which they will also be part of on some days," Lappartient said. "Herning's experience as the number one 'cycling city' in Denmark for the hosting of major sporting events totally convinced us that this would be the ideal location to organize an important and prestigious event like the Road European Championships."

Complete European Championships Schedule:

MTB Downhill European Championships – Sestola, Italy, May 27-28

MTB Ultra Marathon Elite European Championships – the Aiguestortes National Park, Spain, July 1

BMX European Championships (Juniors and Elite) – France, July 14-16

Track Junior and Under 23 European Championships – Anadia, Portugal, July 18-23

MTB European Championships (XCO, XCE, XCR - Junior, Under 23 and Elite) – Istanbul, Turkey, July 27-30

MTB Marathon European Championships – Svit, Slovakia, August 13

Track European Championships (Elite) – Berlin, Germany, October 18-22

Cyclo-cross European Championships (Junior, Under 23 and Elite) – Tabor, Czech Republic, November 5

MTB Beach race Elite European Championships – The Hague, Netherlands, December

Cycling Academy add Oscar Guerrero as second director

The Israel Cycling Academy Pro Continental team announced today the addition of former Euskatel – Euskadi director Oscar Guerrro to their team of directors. Guerrero will join head director Kjell Carlström behind the wheel of the team car.

Guerrero, 45, will bring more than two decades and thousands of hours of experience working as a director for various Spanish pro teams and with top young Spanish riders, some of whom have reached the highest levels in the WorldTour.

"I always liked working with young, promising riders who still need to develop," Guerrero said. "And what inspired me the most is the hunger for success that the young guys have, and that the other are missing."

Cycling Academy recently added Spanish climbing talent José Manuel Díaz to the roster, and Guerrero will be an integral part of developing the young rider as the team gambles on the 21-year-old.

"Although this will be the first time I will race for a pro team, and a foreign one, I'm not scared at all," Diaz said. "I know that I put myself in the best hands. I actually rejected a few offers from other teams and I chose Israel Cycling Academy for a good reason: they will be able to let me grow as a rider, while giving me the opportunity to race some great races."

