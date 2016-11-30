Cyclingnews Reader Poll 2016 now open!

The year end's imminent approach means it's time to look back at the best performers and performances of 2016, and you get to weigh in with the 2016 Cyclingnews Reader Poll while earning a chance to win a Pinarello Dogma F8, courtesy of Pinarello.

Our annual poll invites readers to join us in looking back at the past 12 months and pick the riders, teams, races, moments and equipment that have stood out from the pack. Who was the best rider of the year? What was the most exciting race? This is the chance to have your say.

To keep things simple, we'll be asking you to vote from a fixed selection in each category, so the survey should take you less than five minutes to complete.

Upon completion, you'll have the choice of leaving your details to be entered into a draw to win a top-of-the-range Pinarello Dogma F8. The bike comes with a full Dura Ace groupset and Fulcrum wheels.

Voting opens Wednesday, November 30, and closes at 23:59 (GMT) on Monday, December 19, 2016.

CLICK HERE to vote in the poll and be registered to win.