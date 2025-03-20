Lotte Kopecky calculating explosive Poggio attack, hair-raising descent in hunt for another Monument victory at revived Milan-San Remo

By published

'It's a race that I like the most on the men's calendar, especially the final' says reigning World Champion

Lotte Kopecky
Lotte Kopecky (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lotte Kopecky made a deliberate decision to delay the start of her season to place a firm target on Milan-San Remo and a few of the major Spring Classics before turning her attention to a GC role at the Tour de France later in the year. 

The two-time consecutive World Champion will line up as one of the stand-out favourites, even if she has not yet toed the start line this season. She said that Milan-San Remo has been her favourite race on the men's calendar to watch and that she will likes the course design, particularly the Poggio climb and descent and run-in to San Remo.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about womens cycling
Ashlin Barry (USA) poses with silver medal he earned after Points Race to finish second in elite men&#039;s Omnium at UCI Track Nations Cup in Konya, Turkey

Ashlin Barry earns pair of silver medals at UCI Track Nations Cup - North American Roundup
Zwift Academy finals 2025

'More complex to develop a world-class rider than with just data' - Narrowing down 100,000 entrants to two pro contract winners at Zwift Academy finals
Ashlin Barry (USA) poses with silver medal he earned after Points Race to finish second in elite men&#039;s Omnium at UCI Track Nations Cup in Konya, Turkey

Ashlin Barry earns pair of silver medals at UCI Track Nations Cup - North American Roundup
See more latest
Most Popular
Ashlin Barry (USA) poses with silver medal he earned after Points Race to finish second in elite men&#039;s Omnium at UCI Track Nations Cup in Konya, Turkey
Ashlin Barry earns pair of silver medals at UCI Track Nations Cup - North American Roundup
Kristy Coventry
UCI's David Lappartient loses IOC presidential election as Kirsty Coventry becomes first woman elected to prestigious role
mathieu van der poel riding at Tirreno Adriatico
'I wonder where it's going to stop' - Mathieu van der Poel weighs in on Cyclingnews tyre width test
Maurizio Fondriest (c), Vincenzo Nibali (r) and Tom Pidcock (l) on a recon of the last kilometres of Milan-San Remo
'Don't attack before Pogačar' - Italian greats give Tom Pidcock advice on Milan-San Remo during recon ride
Details of the front of the DJI Osmo 4 camera
The DJI Osmo 4 is one of the best action cameras for cycling – with 31% off it's now at its lowest price this year
Team UAE Mexicoâ€˜s rider Isaac Del Toro celebrates after winning the 106th edition of the one-day classic cycling race Milan - Torino between Rho, west of Milan and Superga, east of Torino, on March 19, 2025. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP)
Broken zip lands Isaac del Toro 200 CHF fine for 'damage to the image of sport' during Milano-Torino win
2018 Road World Championships: Alejandro Valverde celebrates the win in the elite men&#039;s road race
'I'll be on the bike with them, not just in the car' – new Spanish men's coach Alejandro Valverde to join training rides
Fem van Empel (Visma-Lease a Bike)
'The best step for my mental health and well-being' – Fem van Empel takes break from racing
SINGAPORE SINGAPORE NOVEMBER 10 Mark Cavendish of The United Kingdom and Astana Qazaqstan Team celebrates at podium as race winner during the 3rd Tour de France Prudential Singapore 2024 Criterium a 575km one day race from Singapore to Singapore on November 10 2024 in Singapore Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Mark Cavendish says 2027 Tour de France Grand Départ in UK will be 'bigger than you can ever imagine'
BLEGNY BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 18 Shirin Van Anrooij of The Netherlands and Team Lidl Trek prior to the 3rd St Feuillien Grand Prix de Wallonie 2024 a 13936km one day race from Blegny to Namur UCIWWT on September 18 2024 in Blegny Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Shirin van Anrooij to make surprise return at Milan-San Remo after iliac artery endofibrosis surgery