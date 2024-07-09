Longo Borghini defends Giro Women maglia rosa in the heat of the first climbing stage

By
published

Kopecky, Labous and Niedermaier move up in GC on Toano summit finish

TOANO, ITALY - JULY 09: (L-R) Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Lidl - Trek - Pink Leader Jersey and Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx - Protime compete during the 35th Giro d'Italia Women 2024, Stage 3 a 113km stage from Sabbioneta to Toano 899m / #UCIWWT / on July 09, 2024 in Toano, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Race leader Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek), in the pink jersey, battles behind world champion Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx-Protime) on a climb (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

On the first summit finish of the Giro d’Italia Women, Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) defended her pink leader’s jersey by finishing fourth on the day behind stage winner Niamh Fisher-Black (SD Worx-Protime). 

Just in front of Longo Borghini on the mountain climb rode Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) and Juliette Labous (DSM-Firmenich PostNL), taking podium spots, but more importantly, they carved away at Longo Borghini's overall lead.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.