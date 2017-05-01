Trending

Little change to WorldTour rankings after Porte's Tour de Romandie victory

Van Avermaet and QuickStep-Floors continue to dominate

Image 1 of 5

The final Romandie podium of Porte, Yates, and Roglic

The final Romandie podium of Porte, Yates, and Roglic
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 5

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 5

Richie Porte cutting a focused figure

Richie Porte cutting a focused figure
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 5

Primoz Roglic on his way to the stage win

Primoz Roglic on his way to the stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 5

Simon Yates fights to hold on to his lead

Simon Yates fights to hold on to his lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

With Tour de Romandie victory, Richie Porte has moved improved from tenth to fourth in the individual WorldTour rankings although BMC teammate Greg Van Avermaet continues to hold a commanding position atop the standings. In the team rankings, Quick Step-Floors' position as the number one ranked team remains largely unchallenged although Porte's second WorldTour stage race win of 2017 has helped BMC consolidate second place in the rankings.

Related Articles

Van Avermaet still top of WorldTour rankings

Porte: Yates won the battle but I won the Romandie war

Porte was awarded 500 points for his first win at the Tour de Romandie, and second for an Australian after Cadel Evans in 2011, with the 32-year-old having now accumulated 1362 points. Porte led the individual standings after the first seven WorldTour races before taking a break from racing during the classics with Peter Sagan then Van Avermat taking his crown.

The top-ten individual rankings were only adjusted by Porte's re-entry into the top-five although Primož Roglič was a big mover and shaker after Romandie, jumping from 22nd to 11th. The LottoNL-Jumbo rider finished third overall to continue his rise as a genuine one-week stage rider. Simon Yates, second overall at Romandie, also made a drastic improvement with the Orica-Scott rider moving from 77th to 19th.

From the 19 WorldTour events now raced and won in 2017, 339 riders have scored points.

In the team standings, Quick-Step Floors' haul of 7292 points remains the benchmark with BMC a distant second with 5860 points. Of the 18 teams, there was little change with Sky and Movistar swapping fourth and fifth places, and LottoNL-Jumbo and Cannondale-Drapac also swapping ninth and tenth place. At the bottom end of the rankings, Dimension Data have just 1218 points. Astana is the closest team to Dimension Data in 17th place on 1428 points.

While the one-day Eschborn-Frankfurt-Rund um den Finanzplatz race (May 1) will offer riders and teams an opportunity to improve upon the WorldTour rankings, the Giro d'Italia from May 5 is expected to provide a far more though shake up of the standings.

WorldTour rankings - April 30

Individual
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2528pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team1995
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky1701
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1670
5Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team1362
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora–Hansgrohe1245
7Dan Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors1215
8Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky1152
9Alberto Contador (Esp) Trek–Segafredo1143
10Ion Izagirre (Esp) Bahrain–Merida1066
11Primož Roglic (Slo) LottoNL–Jumbo955
12Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors785
13Michael Albasini (Sui) Orica–Scott775
14Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek–Segafredo739
15John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek–Segafredo685
16Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data683
17Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb661
18Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team660
19Simon Yates (GBr) Orica–Scott646
20Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors642
21Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors635
22Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team620
23Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale600
24Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–Scott577
25Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb561

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Quick-Step Floors7292pts
2BMC Racing Team5860
3Orica-Scott4857
4Movistar Team4388
5Team Sky4217
6Trek-Segafredo3848
7Bora-Hansgrohe2881
8Team Sunweb2482
9Team LottoNl-Jumbo2247
10Cannondale-Drapac2062
11Bahrain-Merida1965
12Katusha-Alpecin1880
13AG2R La Mondiale1762
14Lotto Soudal1757
15UAE Team Emirates1688
16FDJ1583
17Astana Pro Team1428
18Dimension Data1218