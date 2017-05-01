Little change to WorldTour rankings after Porte's Tour de Romandie victory

Image 1 of 5 The final Romandie podium of Porte, Yates, and Roglic (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Richie Porte cutting a focused figure (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Primoz Roglic on his way to the stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Simon Yates fights to hold on to his lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

With Tour de Romandie victory, Richie Porte has moved improved from tenth to fourth in the individual WorldTour rankings although BMC teammate Greg Van Avermaet continues to hold a commanding position atop the standings. In the team rankings, Quick Step-Floors' position as the number one ranked team remains largely unchallenged although Porte's second WorldTour stage race win of 2017 has helped BMC consolidate second place in the rankings.

Porte was awarded 500 points for his first win at the Tour de Romandie, and second for an Australian after Cadel Evans in 2011, with the 32-year-old having now accumulated 1362 points. Porte led the individual standings after the first seven WorldTour races before taking a break from racing during the classics with Peter Sagan then Van Avermat taking his crown.

The top-ten individual rankings were only adjusted by Porte's re-entry into the top-five although Primož Roglič was a big mover and shaker after Romandie, jumping from 22nd to 11th. The LottoNL-Jumbo rider finished third overall to continue his rise as a genuine one-week stage rider. Simon Yates, second overall at Romandie, also made a drastic improvement with the Orica-Scott rider moving from 77th to 19th.

From the 19 WorldTour events now raced and won in 2017, 339 riders have scored points.

In the team standings, Quick-Step Floors' haul of 7292 points remains the benchmark with BMC a distant second with 5860 points. Of the 18 teams, there was little change with Sky and Movistar swapping fourth and fifth places, and LottoNL-Jumbo and Cannondale-Drapac also swapping ninth and tenth place. At the bottom end of the rankings, Dimension Data have just 1218 points. Astana is the closest team to Dimension Data in 17th place on 1428 points.

While the one-day Eschborn-Frankfurt-Rund um den Finanzplatz race (May 1) will offer riders and teams an opportunity to improve upon the WorldTour rankings, the Giro d'Italia from May 5 is expected to provide a far more though shake up of the standings.

WorldTour rankings - April 30

Individual # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2528 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team 1995 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 1701 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1670 5 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1362 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora–Hansgrohe 1245 7 Dan Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 1215 8 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 1152 9 Alberto Contador (Esp) Trek–Segafredo 1143 10 Ion Izagirre (Esp) Bahrain–Merida 1066 11 Primož Roglic (Slo) LottoNL–Jumbo 955 12 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 785 13 Michael Albasini (Sui) Orica–Scott 775 14 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek–Segafredo 739 15 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek–Segafredo 685 16 Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data 683 17 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 661 18 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 660 19 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica–Scott 646 20 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 642 21 Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 635 22 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 620 23 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 600 24 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–Scott 577 25 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 561