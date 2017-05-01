Little change to WorldTour rankings after Porte's Tour de Romandie victory
Van Avermaet and QuickStep-Floors continue to dominate
With Tour de Romandie victory, Richie Porte has moved improved from tenth to fourth in the individual WorldTour rankings although BMC teammate Greg Van Avermaet continues to hold a commanding position atop the standings. In the team rankings, Quick Step-Floors' position as the number one ranked team remains largely unchallenged although Porte's second WorldTour stage race win of 2017 has helped BMC consolidate second place in the rankings.
Porte was awarded 500 points for his first win at the Tour de Romandie, and second for an Australian after Cadel Evans in 2011, with the 32-year-old having now accumulated 1362 points. Porte led the individual standings after the first seven WorldTour races before taking a break from racing during the classics with Peter Sagan then Van Avermat taking his crown.
The top-ten individual rankings were only adjusted by Porte's re-entry into the top-five although Primož Roglič was a big mover and shaker after Romandie, jumping from 22nd to 11th. The LottoNL-Jumbo rider finished third overall to continue his rise as a genuine one-week stage rider. Simon Yates, second overall at Romandie, also made a drastic improvement with the Orica-Scott rider moving from 77th to 19th.
From the 19 WorldTour events now raced and won in 2017, 339 riders have scored points.
In the team standings, Quick-Step Floors' haul of 7292 points remains the benchmark with BMC a distant second with 5860 points. Of the 18 teams, there was little change with Sky and Movistar swapping fourth and fifth places, and LottoNL-Jumbo and Cannondale-Drapac also swapping ninth and tenth place. At the bottom end of the rankings, Dimension Data have just 1218 points. Astana is the closest team to Dimension Data in 17th place on 1428 points.
While the one-day Eschborn-Frankfurt-Rund um den Finanzplatz race (May 1) will offer riders and teams an opportunity to improve upon the WorldTour rankings, the Giro d'Italia from May 5 is expected to provide a far more though shake up of the standings.
WorldTour rankings - April 30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2528
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team
|1995
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|1701
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1670
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1362
|6
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora–Hansgrohe
|1245
|7
|Dan Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|1215
|8
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1152
|9
|Alberto Contador (Esp) Trek–Segafredo
|1143
|10
|Ion Izagirre (Esp) Bahrain–Merida
|1066
|11
|Primož Roglic (Slo) LottoNL–Jumbo
|955
|12
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|785
|13
|Michael Albasini (Sui) Orica–Scott
|775
|14
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek–Segafredo
|739
|15
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek–Segafredo
|685
|16
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Dimension Data
|683
|17
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|661
|18
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|660
|19
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica–Scott
|646
|20
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|642
|21
|Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|635
|22
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|620
|23
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|600
|24
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica–Scott
|577
|25
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|561
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Quick-Step Floors
|7292
|pts
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|5860
|3
|Orica-Scott
|4857
|4
|Movistar Team
|4388
|5
|Team Sky
|4217
|6
|Trek-Segafredo
|3848
|7
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|2881
|8
|Team Sunweb
|2482
|9
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2247
|10
|Cannondale-Drapac
|2062
|11
|Bahrain-Merida
|1965
|12
|Katusha-Alpecin
|1880
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1762
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|1757
|15
|UAE Team Emirates
|1688
|16
|FDJ
|1583
|17
|Astana Pro Team
|1428
|18
|Dimension Data
|1218
