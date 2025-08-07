'Listening to Tadej's advice was inspiring' – Tour de France winners Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Tadej Pogačar link up for post-victory ride

The two 2025 yellow jersey winners ride together in Monaco

A photo of Tadej Pogačar and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot cycling together, with their arms round each other and smiling
Tadej Pogačar and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot riding together in Monaco (Image credit: @paulineferrandprevot on Instagram)

This year's Tour de France champions, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Tadej Pogačar, may have won a week apart in opposite corners of France, but still had a chance to celebrate together, linking up for a ride in Monaco on Wednesday.

Tour de France Femmes winner Ferrand-Prévot posted a photo to Instagram of the pair smiling with their arms around each other, after she joined Pogačar and fellow Women's WorldTour pro Urška Zigart for her first ride post-Tour.

