Le Col-Wahoo rewarded for attacking day in Paris at Tour de France Femmes
By Matilda Price published
Verhulst earns combativity prize as Van der Duin takes best young rider after sixth on stage
Le Col-Wahoo left the first Tour de France Femmes stage in Paris with both the red numbers for combativity and the white jersey after a strong solo attack from Gladys Verhulst and a sixth-place finish in the sprint for Maike van der Duin.
The UK-based Continental team were one of the wildcards invited to the race and came with the aim of good stage results and a plan to deliver aggressive racing, something they have already achieved on stage 1.
French rider Verhulst attacked in the final 20km and forged an impressive forty second lead over the charging peloton, and was only caught in the final kilometres.
“It was a pleasure to be out the front today,” Verhulst said at the finish. “I’m really happy to have the combativity prize in Paris because that proves that I’m an attacking rider. So I’m proud.”
“It was also good day for the team, because we have the white jersey and the combative so it’s cool,” she said. I did a very hard effort and I am satisfied with this combative prize. It was a good day today.”
Verhulst told Cyclingnews before the race how she would be targeting stages in the first half of the week, especially in light of the added attention on the race, as the team looked to put themselves in the spotlight.
With Verhulst caught, it was Maike van der Duin who was the Le Col-Wahoo's designated sprinter for the finale, finishing an impressive sixth just ahead of the world champion Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo).
The team has options in Jesse Vandenbulcke and Marjolein Van‘t Geloof for sprints in France, but as the only under-23 rider in the squad, there was a particularly big incentive for Van der Duin to place well.
“I’m really really happy,” Van der Duin said at the finish. “It’s really nice that they have this special jersey for the younger girls and the under 23s.”
“Before the start today, even the week before, I was thinking about this and of course the goal is to sprint for the win today, but I know if we do a sprint we’ll see what we can do and if it works out, we also can go for the white jersey. It worked out really nice in the end.”
With only 32 riders eligible for the white jersey at this Tour de France Femmes – most of them in non-WorldTour teams – the competition to be best young rider remains open, and may become a target for Van der Duin.
“Maybe there’s not as many [young riders] as normal, but I think we have to see day-by-day,” she said. “Of course we go for it every day, we fight for it, we’ll enjoy it to the max and see how it is each day.”
Le Col-Wahoo will have another chance to test themselves in what is expected to be a sprint stage into Provins on Monday.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Matilda Price is a freelance cycling journalist and digital producer based in the UK. She is a graduate of modern languages, and recently completed an MA in sports journalism, during which she wrote her dissertation on the lives of young cyclists. Matilda began covering cycling in 2016 whilst still at university, working mainly in the British domestic scene at first. Since then, she has covered everything from the Tour Series to the Tour de France. These days, Matilda focuses most of her attention on the women’s sport, writing for Cyclingnews and working on women’s cycling show The Bunnyhop. As well as the Women’s WorldTour, Matilda loves following cyclo-cross and is a recent convert to downhill mountain biking.