Late changes afoot for 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships

The 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships is on the calendar for October 7 and 8 in the Veneto region of Italy, little more than six weeks away, but news has emerged that at this late stage there has been a change to the organiser of the rainbow jersey event.

Last year, Italy was named as the location of the first UCI Gravel World Championships in June, with the routes published just a little more than four weeks out from the race, but the delivery of a two-year term for the nation looked set to provide a greater degree of certainty for the event in 2023.

However, the uncertainty has continued this year, with no sign of course details yet and reports emerging in the Italian media that the race organiser has changed from PP Sports.

“In recent days, the UCI officially communicated its decision to PP Sports, Pippo Pozzato's organisers: no world championship in Vicenza and Cittadella, as happened last year,” reported the Tuttobici website. ”And afterwards, the inspectors of the International Federation carried out an inspection in the Treviso area, in particular on the Prosecco Hills which are a World Heritage Site.”

There has not yet been confirmation of any changes from the UCI, but Tuttobici said everything suggests that the organisation will be entrusted to the company of Massimo Panighel, historic organiser of off-road events, including the world and national championships. Cyclingnews has contacted the UCI for comment.

The Italian Cycling Federation, has also in a statement said that it was informed that the UCI had revoked the organisation rights PP Sport Events.

"The Italian Cycling Federation, having taken note of the UCI's decision, promptly took steps to ensure that the organization of the event was not destined elsewhere," it said in a statement on its website.

The UCI started a Gravel World Series in 2022, with the rounds located in various destinations around the globe. These act as qualifying events for the Gravel World Championships age category races, with the elite race having selective entry and being open to national team selections.

The race organised by PP Sports was held in the Veneto region and was slated to return again under the same organisation. The 2022 edition wasn't without its controversies, from start grid positioning which favoured riders from other disciplines to the different distances for the women's and men's race, with gravel traditionally delivering the same course for both.

Gianni Vermeersch claimed the first elite men's title for Belgium while Pauline Ferrand-Prevot secured the women's rainbow jersey for France.