Lappartient watching Moscon affair 'very closely'
UCI president critical of Team Sky rider
Speaking to The Times this week, UCI president David Lappartient said he was watching the case in which FDJ's Sebastian Reichenbach accused Team Sky's Gianni Moscon of purposely causing him to crash "very closely".
Related Articles
Moscon racially abuses Reza at Tour de Romandie
Team Sky keep Moscon in Romandie despite racial abuse of Reza
UCI launches investigation into Team Sky and Moscon after racial abuse of Reza at Romandie
Moscon called to Team Sky HQ for disciplinary hearing after racial abuse of Reza
Reichenbach files complaints against Moscon with police and UCI
Madiot to seek damages if Moscon found guilty of causing Reichenbach crash
Moscon ready to defend his name after FDJ crash accusations
Reichenbach out for three months after alleged Moscon incident
Reichenbach appeals for video evidence after Moscon crash allegations
Moscon fractures wrist in gym accident
Reichenbach's season ended with a pelvis fracture and broken elbow, the result of the crash at Tre Valli Varesine on October 3. FDJ blamed the wreck on "the dangerous behaviour of one of his opponents, Gianni Moscon".
Although Reichenbach subsequently filed a complaint with the Italian police and the UCI saying that Moscon deliberately ran into him on a descent, the UCI has never announced if it is investigating the complaint.
Lappartient's comments are the first from the UCI on the case, and he said such behaviour "goes completely against what the UCI stands for."
The conflict between FDJ and Moscon goes back to April when a Twitter post by Reichenbach led to Moscon being outed for hurling racial epithets at FDJ's Kevin Reza during the Tour de Romandie.
The UCI investigated the incident, but Moscon's punishment was handled internally by Team Sky, with Moscon given a six-week suspension from racing and "diversity awareness" training. The UCI Disciplinary Commission declined to add to the suspension, and his sanction was allowed to run concurrently with the internal ban.
Reichenbach contends that the crash in Tre Valli Varesine was a case of "settling scores", but Moscon denied any involvement in the crash, saying that Reichenbach's hand slipped from his handlebars. He also said he intends to protect his reputation from such accusations.
In an unrelated incident, Moscon was disqualified from the UCI Road World Championships elite men's road race for taking a tow from the Italian national team car late in the race.
"We need to be strong on this," Lappartient said. "I am watching the Moscon affair very carefully. If, after racially abusing one rider, he later pushed one of his teammates off his bike, then he has nothing to do with cycling if he behaves like this," Lappartient said.
The UCI has not publicly announced an investigation into the incident, but such behaviour, if upheld, could violate article 6.4 of the UCI Code of Ethics on the "Protection of physical and mental integrity" as well as rule 1.2.079 stipulating that licence holders "shall refrain from any acts of violence, threats or insults or any other improper behaviour or from putting other persons in danger".
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy