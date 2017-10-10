Reichenbach out for three months after alleged Moscon incident

Image 1 of 5 Sébastian Reichenbach (FDJ) at the Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) on the move (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Sébastian Reichenbach (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Gianni Moscon (Team Sky)on the Il Lombardia podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Sébastian Reichenbach (FDJ) at the 2017 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Sebastien Reichenbach will have to spend three months off the bike after his crash at Tre Valli Varesine, which he claims was deliberately caused by Gianni Moscon (Sky).

Reichenbach's FDJ team issued an update on his condition on Monday afternoon, explaining that after a week in hospital in Italy, he will return to his home in Switzerland on Tuesday.

The crash occurred during Tre Valli Varesine on October 3 and while it was immediately apparent that Reichenbach had broken his elbow, it later emerged that there was also a fracture to his pelvis. The 28-year-old should be riding again by mid-January and, while the injury lay-off is largely taking place over the off-season, it will disrupt his preparations for the 2018 campaign.

"Reassuring news on Sebastien Reichenbach, he should return home on Tuesday after a week in hospital," read a statement from FDJ on social media.

"His rehabilitation for the elbow has begun, but he must also recover from a pelvis fracture diagnosed after his crash on October 3. The progress in his state of health is good and we hope to seem him back on a bike in three months.”

The crash has been a source of much controversy after Reichenbach alleged that Team Sky's Moscon had deliberately shoved him to the ground. He said the Italian was seeking retribution for a tweet Reichenbach posted in April when Moscon racially abused fellow FDJ rider Kevin Reza at the Tour de Romandie.

"It was intentional. Several riders saw the action and are ready to provide testimony on my behalf. He deliberately threw himself against me," said Reichenbach.

The Swiss rider has filed formal complaints with the UCI and Italian police, with FDJ manager Marc Madiot vowing to seek damages if the complaints are upheld.

Moscon insists he did nothing wrong, cutting a defiant figure after finishing third at Il Lombardia on Saturday by saying he was "ready to defend my name".