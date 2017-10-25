Reichenbach appeals for video evidence after Moscon crash allegations

Image 1 of 6 Gianni Moscon rode an aggressive Paris-Roubaix on his way to fifth place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 Sébastian Reichenbach (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Sébastian Reichenbach (FDJ) at the Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) finishes Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Gianni Moscon (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 6 Gianni Moscon of Team Sky finished fifth in 2017 (Image credit: Reuben Bakker-Dyos / Immediate Media)

Sébastien Reichenbach has told Swiss newspaper Blick that Team Sky's Gianni Moscon must be punished for the incident during the Tre Valli Varesine race that left the FDJ rider with a fractured and elbow and hip.

Reichenbach has also called on any roadside spectators who may have filmed the crash to come forward as he searches for further evidence and witnesses. He has also filed a complaint with Italian police, and the UCI is investigating the incident. FDJ team manager Marc Madiot has confirmed that the team will seek damages if Moscon is found guilty.

Reichenbach and his FDJ team alleged that Moscon deliberately shoved him to the ground during the Tre Valli Varesine race. He said the Italian was seeking retribution for a Tweet Reichenbach posted in April after Moscon racially abused FDJ rider Kevin Reza at the Tour de Romandie - though Moscon was never named in the Tweet. Team Sky suspended Moscon for six weeks for that incident and warned him that any repeat could result in the termination of his contract.





"It is going to be difficult. But it is about making an example. There is no other solution. He has to pay for it," Blick report Reichenbach as saying. "Moscon intentionally downed me. This has been confirmed by various other athletes. They are ready to testify for me.

"Maybe a fan filmed the situation. However, so far, I have had no success (in finding a video)."

Blick contacted Team Sky but as in the past, the British WorldTour team refused to comment “before all those involved have had the chance to comment via the correct channels."

Moscon has denied any wrong doing, suggesting that Reichenbach's hands slipped from his handlebars on a rough section of road. However, the 23-year-old Italian has been under intense scrutiny after the Tour de Romandie incident and his disqualification from the UCI Road World Championships for taking a tow from the Italian team car.

"The accusations are very serious and they've got to explain and justify them. My name has been damaged by what they wrote. I've got no intention to let anything go this time," Moscon told a small gathering of journalists, including Cyclingnews after finishing third at Il Lombardia.