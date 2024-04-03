Laporte still a question mark for Paris-Roubaix as Wout van Aert gets back on his feet

By Dani Ostanek
published

Visma-Lease A Bike confirm that director Zeeman will depart for football club at end of 2024 season

European champion Christophe Laporte is a question mark for participation at Sunday's Paris-Roubaix
European champion Christophe Laporte is a question mark for participation at Sunday's Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the absence of the injured Wout van Aert, Visma-Lease A Bike's Paris-Roubaix squad is taking shape, even if there remains a question over the availability of Christophe Laporte for Sunday's race.

The Dutch squad is set to line up in Compiegne with former winner Dylan van Baarle leading the way after he recovered from a recent illness, while Dwars door Vlaanderen winner Matteo Jorgenson will also take a starring role.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1