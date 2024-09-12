Lael Wilcox hits Chicago to finish record beating around the world effort

American cyclist finishes in 108 days, 12 hours and 12 minutes, shaving more than two weeks off Jenny Graham's 2018 time

Tracking the final stages of Lael Wilcox&#039;s around the world challenge
Tracking the final stages of Lael Wilcox's around the world challenge (Image credit: Map Tiler/Rapha tracking page)

American cyclist Lael Wilcox has shaved more than two weeks off the women's around the world record, completing the journey of more than 18,000 miles (28,968km) in 108 days, 12 hours and 12 minutes, according to a post on her social media.

The experienced ultra distance racer who holds the women's records in the Tour Divide and Trans Am set out from Chicago on May 26 and arrived right back where she started on Wednesday evening, finishing in front of a welcoming crowd at the Buckingham fountain. 

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.