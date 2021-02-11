La Passione's Racing to Glory capsule range reinterprets 1980s country colours

La Passione's Racing to Glory capsule range is a new collection targeted at road riders who like training in their country colours. True to its name and intentions, the collection of nation-inspired jerseys draw inspiration from the bold colourways and patterns of the 1980s.

With its new capsule collection, the Italian brand pays homage to the unapologetic colour sensibility and outrageous patterning of the 1980s, and claims it balances this with respect for national team colours, as well as the UCI Rainbow jersey.

The collection contains five jerseys representing the UK, USA, Belgium, France and Holland, and each incorporates the colours of the national flag into left flank. This is then combined with a flag in the shape of a shield on the upper back.

La Passione claims to be delivering 'diversity and identity' within its capsule collection with these five new jerseys. Compared to the rest of its range which - for the most part - consists of monochromic designs, the Racing to Glory collection certainly adds an injection of colour and stands out amongst its brethren. Each jersey in the collection is designed to invoke a strong feeling of national sporting identity.

Image 1 of 5 The United Kingdom jersey (Image credit: La Passione) Image 2 of 5 The Holland jersey (Image credit: La Passione) Image 3 of 5 The United States jersey (Image credit: La Passione) Image 4 of 5 The France jersey (Image credit: La Passione) Image 5 of 5 The Belgium jersey (Image credit: La Passione)

Retro done right

Despite the retro colourways, the fabric technology and ergonomic designs are anything but, according to La Passione. Each of the five Racing to Glory jerseys are constructed from a blend of four lightweight and high-stretch Italian fabrics that offer freedom of movement and a close-fitting pro cut.

The front panel is high-stretch for aerodynamic benefits, the back is constructed from perforated fabric to help with shedding heat, while the side panels are a breathable micro-mesh for heat regulation. The laser raw-cut sleeves and three rear pockets finish it off to create a modern garment with a retro design.

"This capsule collection is all about the last four decades of modern cycling, when champions challenged the traditional rules and made new ones," according to Giuliano Ragazzi, La Passione’s founder.

"Their way of attacking, of feeling like the stars of the show made the public experience a thrill and has shaped our history as fans but also as creatives and designers. We wanted to create something that our community could wear every day as inspiration."