Kroon to use Brabantse Pijl as Amstel preparation

BMC Racing Classics expert Karsten Kroon. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

BMC Racing Team’s Karsten Kroon has been a consistent performer at De Brabantse Pijl - La Flèche Brabançonne, having finished in the top five on four occasions in the last half-decade. The Dutch rider will lead his squad at the race again this year, however he’ll be using the event mainly as preparation for the Amstel Gold Race.

Team director sportif John Lelangue expects this year’s race to be a lottery, thanks to changes made to the 200 kilometre race’s route.

“I don’t know what to expect, but it’s always a kind of race where a little break gets going and there is a selection,” Lelangue said. “I think this will be good preparation for Karsten for the Amstel Gold Race.”

BMC Racing Team’s roster for tomorrow’s semi-Classic features a notable North American flavour. In addition to being directed by Michael Sayers, the squad will feature four riders from the United States of America: Chad Beyer, Brent Bookwalter, Jeff Louder and John Murphy.

Kroon will be one of just three European riders on the team’s roster, with the Dutch rider joinged by Norway’s Alexander Kristoff and Swiss rider Simon Zahner.