Kristoff criticizes Cavendish's sprint style
Katusha sprinter hoping to win in London
Milan-San Remo winner has Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) has criticized Mark Cavendish's sprinting style, suggesting the Omega Pharma-QuickStep rider "lost his head a little bit” as he tried to win the opening stage of the Tour de France in Harrogate. He went as far as comparing Cavendish to football player Luis Suarez, who has track record of biting opponents in the heat of the moment.
