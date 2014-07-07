Kristoff criticizes Cavendish's sprint style

Image 1 of 3 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) on bidon duty (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Milano-San Remo winner Alex Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Milan-San Remo winner has Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) has criticized Mark Cavendish's sprinting style, suggesting the Omega Pharma-QuickStep rider "lost his head a little bit” as he tried to win the opening stage of the Tour de France in Harrogate. He went as far as comparing Cavendish to football player Luis Suarez, who has track record of biting opponents in the heat of the moment.



