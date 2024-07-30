Road race good mental prep for Kristen Faulkner with Team Pursuit 'always my number one priority'

By
published

Inspired by Michael Phelps, former swimmer and rower uses bike to reach Olympic Games

USA racer Kristen Faulkner stands on the podium with her gold medal after winning the womens individual time trial of the 2023 Pan American Games
USA racer Kristen Faulkner stands on the podium with her gold medal after winning the womens individual time trial of the 2023 Pan American Games (Image credit: RAUL ARBOLEDA / AFP via Getty Images)

Kristen Faulkner begins her double-discipline duty for Team USA at the Paris Olympic Games on August 4 in the women’s road race, followed by Team Pursuit rounds on the track on August 6 and 7. While she was a world-class rower and moved to pro road cycling in the last five years, track cycling proved to be the magnet for a first-time appearance at the Olympic Games and satisfy the desire for “exhilaration” and competition in a true team environment. 

While Faulkner won her first US Pro road race national championship this year, it did not provide automatic qualification to the Olympics like the time trial. She went into the ITT as the reigning Pan-American Champion, but finished second to Taylor Knibb at the Nationals. So the day after winning the road race, she flew to Belgium to take part in a final selection camp for the US track team in Zolder, where a last piece of the Paris puzzle fell in place.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).