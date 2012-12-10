Kluge anticpates wild card entry at Paris-Roubaix

Image 1 of 7 Roger Kluge (1t4i) at Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 7 Roger Kluge in kilo action (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 3 of 7 Leif Lampater and Roger Kluge race to the lead on day 1 in Berlin (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 7 Roger Kluge (Skil-Shiman) toughs out the Mur de Huy at the 2011 Eneco Tour (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 7 Roger Kluge rides along the famous cobbles during Stage 3 at the 2010 Tour de France (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 7 Kluge is hoping his new team will receive a wild card entry for Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 7 The bunch sprint to the line on stage 3 at the Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Sirotti)

After two years at the team currently known as Argos-Shimano, Roger Kluge found himself without a contract for 2013. The German failed to achieve a victory during his tenure with the Dutch team however, he found a last minute position at the newly formed NetApp-Endura squad where he hopes to be given a leadership role.

The British Professional Continental team had reportedly filled its quota of riders before adding the 26-year-old Kluge. The German rider played an integral role at his former Argos-Shimano team, assisting his sprinter teammates John Degenkolb and Marcel Kittel to numerous wins. Not receiving a renewal on his contract came as a shock before he quickly went about finding a new team.

"We called all sorts of teams and eventually discovered a spot at NetApp-Endura," Kluge told RadSport-news. "I am very glad that they would have me and could free up a place after their season planning for 2013 was actually already finished."

Kluge is hugely passionate about the spring classics and is hopeful his new squad will receive wild card entries to the cobbled races like Paris-Roubaix. Despite finishing outside the time limit this year, recording a DNF in 2011 and outside the limit in 2010, the historic race remains an objective.

"New team, new opportunity. I want to use this," said Kluge. "One of the highlights will hopefully Paris-Roubaix."

The current German pursuit track champion has struggled to find the same success on the road since his most recent victory at the UCI 1.1 Neuseen Classics in 2010. Kluge has usually achieved a couple of wins on the track over the past few years however, with his a majority of his season spent on the road, he will be seeking to break his winless streak in the coming year.

"I am delighted to be working. And if after the merger with Endura it all comes together quickly, success will not be long in coming. Perhaps then my personal victory will be to see success."