Kluge looking for Omnium Gold at London Olympics

Image 1 of 4 Officials, riders and sponsors at the presentation of the first riders for the German Olympic team (Image credit: Bund Deutscher Radfahrer) Image 2 of 4 Roger Kluge (Project 1T4i) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Omnium champion Roger Kluge (Germany) (Image credit: Astana World Cup) Image 4 of 4 The "new" world team sprint champions from Germany (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The German track team will be going for five medals at the London Olympics this summer. Roger Kluge will lead things with the chase for gold in the Omnium, and the team sprint world champion trio of Stefan Enders, Maximilian Levy and Stefan Ninke will also look to stand atop the podium. The Bund Deutsche Radfahrer presented its first list of track riders and mountain bikers for the Summer Olympic games.

Kluge, 25, finished second in the points race in Beijing, and is optimistic of his chances of winning the Olympic premiere of the Omnium, having won that event the World Cup in Astana and in the European Championships.

In addition to the three riders on the sprint team Robert Förstemann and Stefan Bötticher will look for places in the sprint. The women will be represented by sprinters Miriam Welte and Kristina Vogel.

Manuel Fumic and Moritz Milatz will again represent Germany in the mountainbike race.

Further riders for all disciplines will be announced later in the year.