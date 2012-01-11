Kluge reveals that he missed three doping controls

Roger Kluge (Project 1T4i) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Roger Kluge (Project 1t4i) has revealed that he missed three doping controls in the space of 18 months but escaped sanction after he demonstrated that he was not responsible for the missed tests.

The German’s third missed control dates from April 2010, when he was still riding for Milram. In the intervening period, he signed for Skil-Shimano but was unable to confirm that he would continue with Project 1t4i into 2012 until the matter was resolved.

“That was a burden on me last season and had an impact on my results,” Kluge told radsport-news.com.

In late October, Kluge was found not to have been at fault for missing the tests, and thus managed to avoid being handed a two-year suspension. Only then was he able to put pen to paper for 2012. “The question is resolved,” he said. “The team wanted to wait for a decision before agreeing on a contract.”

Silver medallist in the points race at the Beijing Olympics, the track will be an important part of Kluge’s year. The German primary aim is the Omnium at the London 2012 Olympics.

“That’s the big goal now,” he said. “I can start the season without a burden on my shoulders anymore.”

