NetApp-Endura reveal 2013 jersey

The 2013 NetApp-Endura team jersey (Image credit: Team NetApp)

The NetApp-Endura team has unveiled its jersey for 2013, with black, white and blue team colours reflecting the two main sponsors' colours.

The jersey was unveiled during the ThunderDrome event at the new Sir Chris Hoy velodrome in Glasgow, Scotland and worn by six riders, including British sprinter Russell Downing.

The British-based Team Endura Racing will merge into the German-based Team NetApp after competing individually in 2012.

NetApp, based in the US, is a leading provider of storage and data management solutions. Endura is a British technical cycle clothing brand and created the new team clothing as part of their Equipe range. Both sponsors have signed two-year sponsorship agreements.

The 20-rider roster for 2013 includes 12 riders from Team NetApp and eight riders from the Team Endura Racing. Team NetApp secured a world card invitation o this year's Giro d'Italia, while Team Endura Racing won the Tour of Britain with Jonathan Tiernan Locke. The British climber will ride for Team Sky in 2013.

The Endura Racing team finished sixth in the team ranking of the UCI Europe Tour. Team NetApp finished ninth.

Team NetApp – Endura 2013:

Jan Barta (27, Cze), Cesare Benedetti (25, Ita), Iker Camano Ortuzar (33, Spa), Zakkari Dempster (24, Aus), Russell Downing (34, GBr), Markus Eichler (30, Ger), Bartosz Huzarski (31, Pol), Blaz Jarc (24, Slo), Leopold Koenig (24, Cze), Jonathan McEvoy (23, GBr), Erick Rowsell (22, GBr), Andreas Schillinger (29, Ger), Daniel Schorn (23, Aut), Michael Schwarzmann (21, Ger), Scott Twaites (22, GBr), Paul Voss (26, Ger), Alexander Wetterhall (26, Swe).