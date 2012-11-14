Dropped from Argos-Shimano, Kluge joins NetApp-Endura

Image 1 of 6 Leif Lampater and Roger Kluge race to the lead on day 1 in Berlin (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 6 Michael Matthews (Rabobank) on the podium with Borut Bozic (Astana, 2nd) and Roger Kluge (1t4i, 3rd) (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 3 of 6 Roger Kluge (Skil - Shimano) finished in 10th place, 21 seconds behind Sergent. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 6 Roger Kluge in kilo action (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 5 of 6 Omnium champion Roger Kluge (Germany) (Image credit: Astana World Cup) Image 6 of 6 Roger Kluge (Project 1T4i) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

With no road victories during his two-year stint at Argos-Shimano, the management of the Dutch team announced they would not be renewing Roger Kluge's contract for 2013. The 26-year-old has recently found a team for 2013 in the form of the recently merged NetApp-Endura Professional Continental squad.

Kluge, a former silver medallist in the points race at the 2008 Olympic Games has achieved a number of victories over the last two seasons however, none of them have been on the road.

The current German individual pursuit track champion rode mainly in support of Argos-Shimano sprinters John Degenkolb and Marcel Kittel during the road season. His only podium of 2012 in Argos-Shimano colours was a third-place at Classica de Almeria won by Australia's Michael Matthews.

"We are delighted to have signed up Roger Kluge to further support our sprint section. Roger has experience in the UCI WorldTour and was most recently lead-out rider for world class sprinters including Kittel and Degenkolb. His speed makes him ideal for our sprint team," said NetApp-Endura team manager Ralp Denk.

The newly formed Professional Continental team is happy to give the German freedom to manage his track and road ambitions throughout the coming season. Kluge was a close fourth in the omnium at this year’s London Olympic Games and is a previous winner of the Berlin Six-Days. He won the 2011 edition alongside countryman Robert Bartko.

"Roger was last used in preparing for sprints, but we will now give him the chance to ride on his own account," added Denk. "We will change his preparations for the season so that, besides competing in a six-day race, he can concentrate fully on the road season."