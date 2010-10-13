King, Duggan and Wurf confrmed with Liquigas-Cannondale

Image 1 of 7 Ted King (Cervélo Test Team) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 7 Boulder native Timmy Duggan received a fantastic reception from the local crowd. The team presentation also happened to take place on Duggan's 25th birthday. (Image credit: James Huang/Cyclingnews.com) Image 3 of 7 Timmy Duggan. (Image credit: Beth Seliga) Image 4 of 7 Cameron Wurf (Androni Giocattoli) presses on alone after dropping his two breakaway companions on the l Papi ascent. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 7 Alan Marangoni shows off his Italia jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 7 Simone Ponzi (Lampre - Farnese Vini) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 7 Dominik Nerz (Milram) in the final corner. (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Liquigas-Cannondale has confirmed its final seven signings for the 2011 season, with Americans Ted King and Timmy Duggan among their numbers, as well as Australia’s Cameron Wurf. The team will have 29 riders on its books for next season.

“We have found our missing pieces,” said Liquigas-Cannondale team manager Roberto Amadio. “These last signings will guarantee a high level of reliability in the service of the team, be it in one-day races or stage races.”

Along with King, Duggan and Wurf, Liquigas-Cannondale has signed up Italy’s Alan Marangoni from Colnago-CSF, while German Dominik Nerz has also agreed a deal following the demise of his Milram team.

Meanwhile, Mauro Da Dalto rejoins the team after a two-year stint at Lampre-Farnese Vini and Simone Ponzi will also make the switch from Lampre to Liquigas in 2011.

Liquigas recently announced that bike supplier Cannondale would become the team’s secondary sponsor in 2011 and the team’s American influence will be reflected in its line-up for the first time.

“King and Duggan will be the first Americans in the history of our team, just as Nerz and Cameron will be the first German and first Australian,” Amadio explained.

Ted King's Cervélo TestTeam announced that it would disband at the end of the 2010 season. This left him free to consider a number of other options, including a return to racing on the American circuit, but he has instead decided to continue racing at the highest level with Liquigas-Cannondale.

Timmy Duggan joins the Italian squad from Garmin-Transitions after spending six seasons with Jonathan Vaughters’ squad. The Colorado native suffered a serious head injury in 2008 but returned to deliver solid performances at the 2009 Dauphiné Liberé and Tour of Austria.

Cameron Wurf already has considerable experience of racing in Italy, having spent the 2010 season in the colours of Androni Giocattoli, and he rode strongly in support of Michele Scarponi at the Giro d’Italia.



