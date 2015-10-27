Kimberley Wells signs for Colavita Bianchi

Kimberly Wells had a great time on the podium infront of the big crowd (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Kimberley Wells will ride for the Colavita Bianchi p/b Vittoria team in 2016 with the Australian to focus on success in National Racing Calendar (NRC) and National Criterium Calendar (NCC) events. Wells spent this season with the Australian National Road Series (NRS) team High5 Dream Team and the national team who she joined for an extended sprint of racing in Europe.

30-year-old Wells won a stage at the Trophée d'Or Féminin and enjoyed top-ten results at Route de France, Tour Cycliste Féminin International de l'Ardèche and the Thüringen Rundfahrt der Frauen after starting her season with her second national criterium title.

"I am so excited to be racing for Colavita Bianchi back in the US. I love the USA road racing scene and can't wait to be a part of the Colavita Bianchi family," said Wells in a statement from her new team.

Wells spent the majority of 2013 racing in the US having only seriously taken up racing in 2012 with medical studies that have seen her become a registered MD taking priority. Her 2014 season was wrecked by pneumonia with Wells unable to defend her national criterium title but 2015 has seen a return a form for the sprinter.

Colavita Bianchi's sport director Mary Zider described she first saw Wells' potential in 2013 and to sign her for the forthcoming season was a coup for the team.

"I am thrilled to have Kimberley joining the team. I had the opportunity to race with her a few times back in 2013 with Colavita|EspnW (Wells' was a guest rider on the team) and from that moment I knew she was the full-package and a proven leader," Zider said. "Anyone who has competed against Wells knows she's one of the fastest females in the world. I'm just glad we're supporting her and not chasing her."

Wells will join compatriot Lauretta Hanson on the team next season who have also recruited Gretchen Stumhofer and Great Britain's Emma Grant, and Zider believes the quartet can fire the team to multiple successes across 2016.

"These four riders have the ability to win any race on the calendar. No doubt the 2016 season will prove to be exciting every time the team toes the line," she added.