Trending

Wells sprints to Women's Adelaide Tour stage three victory

Parsons remains overall leader

Kimberley Wells (High5 Dream Team) wins stage three

Kimberley Wells (High5 Dream Team) wins stage three
(Image credit: David Mariuz)

Results

Stage 3 results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kimberley Wells (High5 Dream Team)1:12:00
2Annette Edmondson
3Georgia Baker
4Jessica Huston (Wormall CCS Cycling Team)
5Ruth Corset (Total Rush Hyster)
6Kristy Glover (Bicycle Superstore)
7Elizabeth Doueal (Specialized Securitor)
8Nicole Moerig (Boss Racing Team)
9Rebecca Wiasak (High5 Dream Team)
10Jenelle Crooks (Specialized Securitor)

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michaele Parsons (Specialized Securitor)5:28:43
2Rebecca Mackey (Wormall Civil)0:00:04
3Elizabeth Doueal (Specialized Securitor)0:00:07
4Kristy Glover (Bicycle Superstore)0:00:12
5Rebecca Wiasak (High5 Dream Team)
6Ruth Corset (Total Rush Hyster)0:00:14
7Allison Rice (CBR Women's Cycling Team)
8Taryn Heather (Bicycle Superstore)
9Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
10Victoria Veitch (EMBA - Ozone Cleaning Specialists0:00:19

Latest on Cyclingnews