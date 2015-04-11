Wells sprints to Women's Adelaide Tour stage three victory
Parsons remains overall leader
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kimberley Wells (High5 Dream Team)
|1:12:00
|2
|Annette Edmondson
|3
|Georgia Baker
|4
|Jessica Huston (Wormall CCS Cycling Team)
|5
|Ruth Corset (Total Rush Hyster)
|6
|Kristy Glover (Bicycle Superstore)
|7
|Elizabeth Doueal (Specialized Securitor)
|8
|Nicole Moerig (Boss Racing Team)
|9
|Rebecca Wiasak (High5 Dream Team)
|10
|Jenelle Crooks (Specialized Securitor)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michaele Parsons (Specialized Securitor)
|5:28:43
|2
|Rebecca Mackey (Wormall Civil)
|0:00:04
|3
|Elizabeth Doueal (Specialized Securitor)
|0:00:07
|4
|Kristy Glover (Bicycle Superstore)
|0:00:12
|5
|Rebecca Wiasak (High5 Dream Team)
|6
|Ruth Corset (Total Rush Hyster)
|0:00:14
|7
|Allison Rice (CBR Women's Cycling Team)
|8
|Taryn Heather (Bicycle Superstore)
|9
|Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
|10
|Victoria Veitch (EMBA - Ozone Cleaning Specialists
|0:00:19
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish expecting a big fight for the win in Gent Six Day'We're not here just to ride around' says Manxman
-
Robbie McEwen, Anna Meares and Simon Gerrans lend support to unified AusCycling proposalPotential for Australia's different cycling disciplines' national bodies to become one entity
-
WNT-Rotor sign European points race champion Confalonieri for 2020Italian to race Classics and act as lead-out rider for team's sprinters
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy