Kim Le Court skips Worlds, ends season early to recover from injured wrist

Kim Le Court (AG Insurance-Soudal) has opted not to compete at the upcoming UCI Road World Championships and to end her season early to recover from a lingering injury to her wrist sustained in a crash at Gent-Wevelgem during the Spring Classics.

The decision to end her season early was made in consultation with the AG Insurance-Soudal medical team, focusing on long-term recovery and returning to competition in the future.

“In March, I had a minor crash at Gent-Wevelgem, which didn’t seem serious until I raced Flanders the following weekend. That’s when I realized something was wrong. It worsened during Roubaix, and by the time I raced the Amstel Gold Race, the pain in my wrist was unbearable," Le Court said.

"Scans later revealed a torn scapholunate ligament. I then flew back to South Africa to rest, which helped, but the pain returned during the Volta a Catalunya."

Despite racing with an injury, Le Court finished 13th at Gent-Wevelgem, 23rd at the Tour of Flanders and 10th at Paris-Roubaix. She didn't finish Amstel Gold Race, but she returned to racing at RideLondon in May and then finished fourth overall at the Volta a Catalunya in June.

Her results continued to improve with double wins in the road race and time trial at the Mauritius National Championships followed by a stage win at the Giro d'Italia. She represented her nation at the Olympic Games in Paris and last competed at the Tour de France Femmes in August.

"Somehow, I managed to push through the pain and won my first professional race at the Giro. But after the Tour de France, we decided to end my season to properly address the injury. This week, I will be seeing doctors in South Africa to determine the best treatment for my wrist," Le Court said.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In consultation between her and the medical team, she has decided to not participate in the upcoming World Championships, taking place from September 21-29 in Zurich.

"It’s truly heartbreaking to miss the World Championships. Competing in the Road World Championships was a major goal for me this year—the course suited my strengths perfectly, and after the season I’ve had, I was incredibly motivated," Le Court said.

"After the disappointment at the Olympics, it was crucial for me to prove myself, not just for me, but for my country. This was a big moment. But I need to see the bigger picture, take a step back now to move forward stronger, and fully focus on 2025."

Le Court said that her advice to others when dealing with injuries is to focus on the positives. "Look back at what you’ve achieved and how far you’ve come, and keep your eyes on the next goal," she said.

"That’s the fastest way to move forward. I also believe there’s always light at the end of the tunnel. Things happen for a reason, and even if we don’t understand it right now, it will all make sense in time.”