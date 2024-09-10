Kim Le Court skips Worlds, ends season early to recover from injured wrist

By
published

Injury caused by a crash during the Spring Classics

Kimberley Le Court
Kimberley Le Court (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kim Le Court (AG Insurance-Soudal) has opted not to compete at the upcoming UCI Road World Championships and to end her season early to recover from a lingering injury to her wrist sustained in a crash at Gent-Wevelgem during the Spring Classics.

The decision to end her season early was made in consultation with the AG Insurance-Soudal medical team, focusing on long-term recovery and returning to competition in the future.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.