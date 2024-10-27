Katie Archibald 'mortified' as another freak accident results in dislocated shoulder

British track star had only just made her return to racing after missing the Olympics

LONDON ENGLAND NOVEMBER 11 Katie Archibald of United Kingdom looks on during Round 5 The Grand Finale of the 2023 UCI Track Champions League at Lee Valley Velopark Velodrome on November 11 2023 in London England Photo by Ryan PierseGetty Images
Katie Archibald at the Track Champions League

Katie Archibald has described herself as "mortified" after suffering another freak accident in which she has dislocated her shoulder. 

The British track racing star was forced to miss the Paris Olympics this summer after breaking her leg and dislocating her ankle in a bizarre fall outside her home earlier this year. 

