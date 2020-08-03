Kask releases new-look Mojito helmet

The Mojito³, or Mojito Cubed, replaces the Mojito X as the affordable performance road option in Kask's range.

At the functional end of the new Mojito³ design, Kask says that the new helmet is not only considerably safer than the European certified standard but also exceeds the base requirement by 48 per cent. It's also WG11 certified by the European Committee for Standardisation which is tasked with measuring shock absorption including rotational kinematics from oblique and normal impacts. Despite not having any specific shear or slip-plane system, Kask says that all its helmets have passed the WG11 tests.

After all of Kask's own testing, the Mojito³ claims to achieve a significant update in safety with up to 32% improvement on rear impacts, 25% improvement on frontal impacts and 12% improvement on top impacts when compared to the old Mojito X predecessor.

Kask has updated the retention system, replacing the Up‘N’Down adjustment system of the previous generation helmet with the same Octo Fit system that Kask uses on its premium helmets such as the semi-aero Kask Protone and Team Ineos developed Valegro. This offers a refined vertical and horizontal closure allowing finer tuning for a better fit around the head. Inside the helmet, the padding has also been updated. Using Kask's exclusive Blue Tech nylon material, the one-piece internal padding has been chosen to improve comfort, help wick away excess sweat and eliminate skin irritation when riding.

Kask has updated the aesthetic of the Mojito³, retaining visual cues of the Mojito X while also remodelling the vents. The nose, low side edge and tail are all unmistakably carried over from the previous model. However, by reworking the helmets overall volume and the venting system, Kask claims to have been able to increase the vent surface area. The Mojito³ now sports almost 9,000 square millimetres of open space with the larger vents feeding into pronounced internal channelling across the head.

Image 1 of 5 Kask has reduced the helmets volume to give the Mojito³ a slimmer profile (Image credit: Graham Cottingham) Image 2 of 5 The Mojito's signature tail has been carried forward as part of the new aesthetic (Image credit: Graham Cottingham) Image 3 of 5 The Octal Fit retention system is also found on Kask's premium helmets (Image credit: Graham Cottingham) Image 4 of 5 The strap uses a synthetic leather for added comfort (Image credit: Graham Cottingham) Image 5 of 5 One-piece padding and deep channelling should manage heat and moisture build up well (Image credit: Graham Cottingham)

Cyclingnews took delivery of the new Mojito³ for review a few days before the release. Although we haven't had time to take it for a ride yet we are very impressed by the finish. For a helmet that sits around the budget performance mark, the Mojito³ has an outstanding manufacturing finish to it. In-moulding across the helmet is impeccably neat, especially around the bottom edge where the bottom edge of the expanded polystyrene (EPS) is completely sealed and protected from nicks and abrasions.

The Octo Fit means that it has a very similar fit as the Protone which shares the same system. The retention extends deep down the back of the head to give a firm yet even fit. The occipital pads have a three-position horizontal adjustment as well to help locate the most comfortable position. Our size large helmet weighs in at a very reasonable 261g.

The black-on-black graphics are very subtle (Image credit: Graham Cottingham)

We have the matte black version in for a test with its subtle colourway and gloss black-on-black minimal logos. Once we have had some time to ride the helmet there will, of course, be a full review.

Kask's new Mojito³ comes in three sizes – Small (50-56cm), Medium (52-58cm) and Large (59-62cm). Kask has chosen six colourways, with the options of Black Matte, Yellow Fluo, Orange Fluo, White, Black and Grey. The helmet is available now and will retail for £125 / £135 (matte) / €134 / €144 (matte) / $199 (both matte and non-matte).