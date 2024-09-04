Kaden Groves clinches third Vuelta a España stage win after inheriting points lead from Wout van Aert

By
published

Australian said 'it was a strange situation to inherit the points classification' and strengthens hold on green jersey

Team Alpecin&#039;s Kaden Groves celebrates crossing first the finish line of the stage 17 of the Vuelta a Espana, a 141,5 km race between Arnuero and Santander, on September 4, 2024. (Photo by Ander Gillenea / AFP)
Team Alpecin's Kaden Groves glides across the finish line of stage 17 for his third victory of this year's Vuelta a España (Image credit: Ander Gillenea / AFP / Getty Images)

Just 24 hours after he inherited the Vuelta a España points classification lead when Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) crashed out, Australian sprinter Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) boosted his advantage in that classification to the maximum by netting his third stage win of the 2024 race.

For Groves and the other fast men in the 2024 Vuelta a España, there were no more sprint stages on offer after Wednesday’s hilly, waterlogged run to Santander. There was a distinct air of now-or-never as the rain teemed down in the northern region of Cantabria and a four-man break did their utmost to outwit the peloton.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.