Jumbo-Visma women: Success must be earned not purchased

Jumbo Visma assembled near the front of the peloton at the Giro d'Italia Donne 2022

Team Jumbo-Visma Women have added a trio of young Dutch development riders into their roster for 2023 and 2024, trusting their talent will emerge in the years ahead.

The Dutch WorldTour team added teenagers Nienke Veenhoven, Rosita Reijnhout and Maud Oudeman to their roster that includes Marianne Vos,

Coryn Labecki and Fem Van Empel.

"These talents have proven in the juniors that they can do well across various courses,” Rutger Tijssen, sports technical manager of Team Jumbo-Visma Women said.

“The only expectation we have initially from Nienke, Rosita and Maud is that they will be on a development curve."

The team has the 35-year-old Vos at its centre, with the rider delivering two thirds of its win tally of 12 in the 2022 season, and a group of riders like Riejanne Markus, Labecki and Anna Henderson who are quite capable of chasing results on their own.

It is clearly, however, looking to the future with its new signings, which also follow the news that talented 20-year-old multi-discipline rider van Empel will also join the team.

"Team Jumbo-Visma believes that success must be earned rather than purchased,” said team manager Esra Tromp.

“We have the necessary personnel, materials, and expertise to allow talent to excel. We must be patient, but I have big hopes for the new girls. We have a solid enough basis to compete in World Tour events and win."

Oudeman has already spent a year in the World Tour with Canyon-SRAM after having won the contract through the Zwift Academy and is the oldest of the three new riders, at 19, to secure a two year spot with Jumbo-Visma Women.

“The motto 'winning together' suits me very well,” said Oudeman. “I particularly like the way Team Jumbo-Visma races because they ride as a team and work well together."

"If you give me a task, I will do everything in my power to carry it out to the best of my ability", she said. "In the beginning, I mostly concentrate on the process and hope the results will come shortly after."

It is the first foray into the world of professional cycling for 18-year-olds Reijnhout, who represented the Netherlands in the U23 category at the Road World Championships in Australia this year, and Veenhoven, who won the Nation’s Cup Gent-Wevelgem in 2022.

"I'd like to learn the best ways to train for and build up to a race,” said Veenhoven.” Although I'm new to riding with the elite, I hope to soon establish myself at the front of the pack during sprints or short climbs."