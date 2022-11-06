New Euro 'cross champion Van Empel will be a 'huge rider' says Marianne Vos

Marianne Vos says that Dutch compatriot and soon-to-be Jumbo-Visma Women team-mate Fem Van Empel is going to be a 'huge rider' in both road racing and cyclo-cross disciplines.

Eight-time world cyclocross world champion Vos has also won world titles on the road and track so knows what it takes to be a multi-discipline rider.

New European champion Van Empel is hoping to emulate her fellow Dutch rider and will move from Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal to Jumbo-Visma on a two-year deal with plans to ride road, mountain bike and cyclocross events.

Reigning world cyclocross champion Vos is only three races into her 'cross season and finished ninth in the European Championships on Saturday as 20-year-old Van Empel stormed to victory, her sixth in a row.

"We've seen it now already for a few weeks," said Vos. "I think it's good to have such a good lineup with the Dutch and we can keep going and trying to improve each other.

"Of course, we all look forward to [Van Empel's move to Jumbo-Visma]. We'll see in the cyclo-cross season and then we'll see what she can do on the road as well I think she's going to be a huge rider in both disciplines.

"We can't put pressure on such a young rider yet but obviously she has big potential."

Vos comes into the cyclocross season after a successful road season which saw her win two stages and the points jersey at the Tour de France Femmes and two stages at the Giro d'Italia Donne.

The 35-year-old won six cyclocross races last season including the World Championships in Fayetteville last January. However, she is without a win so far this 'cross season and finished Saturday's European Championships over three minutes behind Van Empel.

Vos admitted to suffering on the tough course which included a cobbled climb up to the Citadel of Namur.

"It was hard," said Vos. "I had a hard day, but it was hard for everybody. I was just trying to keep my own pace and keep it going. It was definitely a tough day and I hope better days are coming.

"It's early in the season, I knew it was going to be hard on such a course, you just have to keep going."

Vos comes into the new cyclocross season having placed 14th in the Road World Championships at the end of September.

This season's Cyclo-cross World Championships bring a return to the Netherlands and Hoogerheide where Vos also won the title in 2009 and 2014. The Dutch star hopes to win the title again in front of her home supporters on February 4.

"I've had a short period off and then a little build-up to this part of the season," added Vos.

"Lucky there is some time to go until January and February. The Worlds are in my home country on Dutch soil, it's a great thing to look forward to."