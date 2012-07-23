Juarez and Mata top final US Pro UET standings

Image 1 of 2 Tinker Juarez (Cannondale Factory Racing Team) (Image credit: Jake Hamm / Cannondale) Image 2 of 2 Pua Mata (Sho-Air Specialized) rides in the top five on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Pua Mata (Sho-Air) and Tinker Juarez (Cannondale) won USA Cycling's Pro Ultra Endurance Tour (Pro UET) this weekend. The Tour consisted of five events, wrapping up in Snowmass, Colorado, this weekend with the 12 hours of Snowmass.

Juarez won the elite men's final race in Colorado, posting three wins in the three races he contested to bring his season total to 180 points and top the final Pro UET men's standings. Eric Bostrom (Team Sho-Air-Specialized) overtook Brendon Davids (Team Sho-Air-Specialized) in the standings after placing second on Saturday, adding 40 points to his total and finishing 27 points behind Juarez. Davids, tumbled from the top spot in the previous standings into third place, 40 points behind Juarez. Kip Biese finished the season in fourth place with 66 points, while Ryan Clark (Surf City Cycles-CAS) rounded out the top five with 55 points.

In the women's standings, Mata, who won the first four races of the season, had clinched the top spot with 240 points and did not compete in Colorado. Jessica Cerra (Cal Coast Bikes) finished in second place with 70 points. The winner of Saturday's race, Sari Anderson (Honey Stinger Trek), collected 60 points and sits in third place. Also with 60 points, but sitting in fourth place (due to better single-race finishes) is Tonya Bray (MTBchick.com). Four women each have 40 points, including Amanda Carey (Kenda-Felt), Sarah Jansen, Leanne Miller, who finished second in Colorado, and Andrea Wilson (Mid South Velo).

See full results from the 12 hours of Snowmass. Final US Pro UET standings are below. (Note: Full standings were not available at the time of posting. Brief standings are shown).

Men's USA Cycling Pro UET Final Standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David "Tinker" Juarez (Cannondale Factory) 180 pts 2 Eric Bostrom (Team Sho-Air-Specialized) 153 3 Brendon Davids (Sho-Air - Specialized) 140 4 Kip Biese 66 5 Ryan Clark (Surf City Cycles/CAS) 55