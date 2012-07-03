Davids takes over US Pro UET lead

Image 1 of 2 Pua Mata (Sho-Air Specialized) has been having a terrific year (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 2 Nineteen-year-old Brendon Davids (Sho-Air Specialized) taking second place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)

Brendon Davids (Sho-Air - Specialized) earned the victory at the Galena Grinder Whit Henry Memorial, on Saturday in Idaho and took the overall USA Cycling Pro Ultra Endurance Tour (Pro UET) lead. Monique "Pua" Mata (Team Sho-Air Specialized) tallied yet another victory, adding to her commanding series lead on the women's side with only one event remaining.

Davids took advantage of the absence of the US Pro UET's former leader, David "Tinker" Juarez (Cannondale Factory) and rode to a more than one-minute win over Boise's Michael Tobin, who also put together a strong ride for silver. Davids' previous pair of second place results combined with victory in the series' penultimate contest puts him just 20 points ahead of Juarez who has won both of the 2012 Pro UET events he has entered. Eric Bostrom (Team Sho-Air-Specialized) also remains in striking distance headed into the July 21 showdown in Snowmass, Colorado.

The reigning US Pro UET champion and current US Pro XCT leader Mata collected her fourth straight US Pro UET victory on the season earning the victory at Galena by more than 20 minutes. Amanda Carey (Kenda-Felt) had a solid ride in second place and Jessica Cerra (Calcoast Bikes) third. Carey's silver moves her into a four-way tie for third place in the series overall behind Tonya Bray (MTBchick.com) who sits in second.

See full results from the Galena Grinder. Complete standings are below.

Men's US Pro UET Standings with one round remaining # Rider Name (Country) Team Standings 1 Brendon Davids 140 pts 2 David Juarez 120 3 Tinker Bostrom 113 4 Eric Biese 66 5 Kip Clark 55 6 Ryan Fawley 40 7 Bryan Tobin 40 8 Michael Forcino 36 9 Romolo Edsall 30 10 Drew Weber 30 11 Dana Mccalla 25 12 Michael Titius 25 13 Joel Elwell 20 14 Aaron Miller 18 15 Nathan Webber 18 16 Frank Sinyard 16 17 Anthony Andersen 14 18 Peter Berning 14 19 Jason Williams 14 20 Casey Free 12 21 Drew Munoz 12 22 Danny Bierman 10 23 Eric Siegle 10 24 Jason Klamer 8 25 Gabe Phillips 8 26 Cody Keck 6 27 Gabriel Nobil 6 28 John Boffeli 4 29 Shannon Romero 4 30 Paul Pendleton 3 31 Scott Van 3 32 Ricco Buskirk 2 33 Hubert Otlik