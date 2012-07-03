Davids takes over US Pro UET lead

Trending

Image 1 of 2

Pua Mata (Sho-Air Specialized) has been having a terrific year

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 2

Nineteen-year-old Brendon Davids (Sho-Air Specialized) taking second place

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)

Brendon Davids (Sho-Air - Specialized) earned the victory at the Galena Grinder Whit Henry Memorial, on Saturday in Idaho and took the overall USA Cycling Pro Ultra Endurance Tour (Pro UET) lead. Monique "Pua" Mata (Team Sho-Air Specialized) tallied yet another victory, adding to her commanding series lead on the women's side with only one event remaining.

Davids took advantage of the absence of the US Pro UET's former leader, David "Tinker" Juarez (Cannondale Factory) and rode to a more than one-minute win over Boise's Michael Tobin, who also put together a strong ride for silver. Davids' previous pair of second place results combined with victory in the series' penultimate contest puts him just 20 points ahead of Juarez who has won both of the 2012 Pro UET events he has entered. Eric Bostrom (Team Sho-Air-Specialized) also remains in striking distance headed into the July 21 showdown in Snowmass, Colorado.

The reigning US Pro UET champion and current US Pro XCT leader Mata collected her fourth straight US Pro UET victory on the season earning the victory at Galena by more than 20 minutes. Amanda Carey (Kenda-Felt) had a solid ride in second place and Jessica Cerra (Calcoast Bikes) third. Carey's silver moves her into a four-way tie for third place in the series overall behind Tonya Bray (MTBchick.com) who sits in second.

See full results from the Galena Grinder.  Complete standings are below.

Men's US Pro UET Standings with one round remaining
#Rider Name (Country) TeamStandings
1Brendon Davids140pts
2David Juarez120
3Tinker Bostrom113
4Eric Biese66
5Kip Clark55
6Ryan Fawley40
7Bryan Tobin40
8Michael Forcino36
9Romolo Edsall30
10Drew Weber30
11Dana Mccalla25
12Michael Titius25
13Joel Elwell20
14Aaron Miller18
15Nathan Webber18
16Frank Sinyard16
17Anthony Andersen14
18Peter Berning14
19Jason Williams14
20Casey Free12
21Drew Munoz12
22Danny Bierman10
23Eric Siegle10
24Jason Klamer8
25Gabe Phillips8
26Cody Keck6
27Gabriel Nobil6
28John Boffeli4
29Shannon Romero4
30Paul Pendleton3
31Scott Van3
32Ricco Buskirk2
33Hubert Otlik

Women's US Pro UET Standings with one round remaining
#Rider Name (Country) TeamStandings
1Pua Mata240pts
2Tonya Bray60
3Amanda Carey40
4Sarah Jansen40
5Jessica Noyola40
6Andrea Wilson40
7Jessica Cerra30
8Karen Lundgren25
9Jana Repulski25
10Lauren Gregg18
11Jennifer Hanks18
12Jennifer Tobin16
13Amy Fulwyler14
14Stacee Johnson12