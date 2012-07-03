Davids takes over US Pro UET lead
Stage set for finale in Snowmass
Brendon Davids (Sho-Air - Specialized) earned the victory at the Galena Grinder Whit Henry Memorial, on Saturday in Idaho and took the overall USA Cycling Pro Ultra Endurance Tour (Pro UET) lead. Monique "Pua" Mata (Team Sho-Air Specialized) tallied yet another victory, adding to her commanding series lead on the women's side with only one event remaining.
Davids took advantage of the absence of the US Pro UET's former leader, David "Tinker" Juarez (Cannondale Factory) and rode to a more than one-minute win over Boise's Michael Tobin, who also put together a strong ride for silver. Davids' previous pair of second place results combined with victory in the series' penultimate contest puts him just 20 points ahead of Juarez who has won both of the 2012 Pro UET events he has entered. Eric Bostrom (Team Sho-Air-Specialized) also remains in striking distance headed into the July 21 showdown in Snowmass, Colorado.
The reigning US Pro UET champion and current US Pro XCT leader Mata collected her fourth straight US Pro UET victory on the season earning the victory at Galena by more than 20 minutes. Amanda Carey (Kenda-Felt) had a solid ride in second place and Jessica Cerra (Calcoast Bikes) third. Carey's silver moves her into a four-way tie for third place in the series overall behind Tonya Bray (MTBchick.com) who sits in second.
See full results from the Galena Grinder. Complete standings are below.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Standings
|1
|Brendon Davids
|140
|pts
|2
|David Juarez
|120
|3
|Tinker Bostrom
|113
|4
|Eric Biese
|66
|5
|Kip Clark
|55
|6
|Ryan Fawley
|40
|7
|Bryan Tobin
|40
|8
|Michael Forcino
|36
|9
|Romolo Edsall
|30
|10
|Drew Weber
|30
|11
|Dana Mccalla
|25
|12
|Michael Titius
|25
|13
|Joel Elwell
|20
|14
|Aaron Miller
|18
|15
|Nathan Webber
|18
|16
|Frank Sinyard
|16
|17
|Anthony Andersen
|14
|18
|Peter Berning
|14
|19
|Jason Williams
|14
|20
|Casey Free
|12
|21
|Drew Munoz
|12
|22
|Danny Bierman
|10
|23
|Eric Siegle
|10
|24
|Jason Klamer
|8
|25
|Gabe Phillips
|8
|26
|Cody Keck
|6
|27
|Gabriel Nobil
|6
|28
|John Boffeli
|4
|29
|Shannon Romero
|4
|30
|Paul Pendleton
|3
|31
|Scott Van
|3
|32
|Ricco Buskirk
|2
|33
|Hubert Otlik
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Standings
|1
|Pua Mata
|240
|pts
|2
|Tonya Bray
|60
|3
|Amanda Carey
|40
|4
|Sarah Jansen
|40
|5
|Jessica Noyola
|40
|6
|Andrea Wilson
|40
|7
|Jessica Cerra
|30
|8
|Karen Lundgren
|25
|9
|Jana Repulski
|25
|10
|Lauren Gregg
|18
|11
|Jennifer Hanks
|18
|12
|Jennifer Tobin
|16
|13
|Amy Fulwyler
|14
|14
|Stacee Johnson
|12
