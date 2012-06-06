Tinker Juarez takes back US Pro UET lead

Trending

Image 1 of 2

Tinker Juarez (Cannondale Factory Racing Team)

(Image credit: Jake Hamm / Cannondale)
Image 2 of 2

Pua Mata (Sho-Air Specialized) easily winning the 50-mile women’s race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)

The USA Cycling Pro Mountain Bike Ultra Endurance Tour (US Pro UET) continued with its third event, the Big Bear 50, on Sunday in Lake Morena, California. With wins at Big Bear, David "Tinker" Juarez (Cannondale Factory) regained the men's US Pro UET lead and Monique "Pua" Mata (Team Sho-Air Specialized) added more padding to her commanding lead on the women's side.

Juarez, 51, put his experience to use to take the win in round 3 after skipping round 2, the Sage Brush Safari in California, won by Eric Bostrom. Juarez's combined points for his victory in Big Bear and Hot Springs, Arkansas gives him a lead of 120 points to Bostrom's 97.

Reigning US Pro UET champion Mata collected her third straight victory in the series and extended her lead in the overall.

The series will continue on June 30 with the Galena Grinder Whit Henry Memorial in Galena Lodge, Idaho. The series will then wrap up with the 12 Hours of Snowmass in Colorado on July 21.

See full results from the Big Bear 50.

US Pro UET standings after 3 rounds

Men
#Rider NamePoints
1David "Tinker" Juarez120pts
2Eric Bostrom97
3Brendon Davids80
4Kip Biese66
5Ryan Clark55
6Bryan Fawley40
7Romolo Forcino36
8Dana Weber30
9Joel Titius25
10Aaron Elwell20
11Frank Webber18
12Anthony Sinyard16
13Peter Andersen14
14Casey Williams14
15Danny Munoz12
16Eric Bierman10
17Cody Phillips8
18John Nobil6
19Paul Romero4
20Scott Pendleton3
21Hubert Otlik2

Women
#Rider NamePoints
1Pua Mata180pts
2Tonya Bray60
3Sarah Jansen40
4Jessica Noyola40
5Andrea Wilson40
6Karen Lundgren25
7Lauren Gregg18