Tinker Juarez takes back US Pro UET lead
Mata extends her lead at Big Bear 50
The USA Cycling Pro Mountain Bike Ultra Endurance Tour (US Pro UET) continued with its third event, the Big Bear 50, on Sunday in Lake Morena, California. With wins at Big Bear, David "Tinker" Juarez (Cannondale Factory) regained the men's US Pro UET lead and Monique "Pua" Mata (Team Sho-Air Specialized) added more padding to her commanding lead on the women's side.
Juarez, 51, put his experience to use to take the win in round 3 after skipping round 2, the Sage Brush Safari in California, won by Eric Bostrom. Juarez's combined points for his victory in Big Bear and Hot Springs, Arkansas gives him a lead of 120 points to Bostrom's 97.
Reigning US Pro UET champion Mata collected her third straight victory in the series and extended her lead in the overall.
The series will continue on June 30 with the Galena Grinder Whit Henry Memorial in Galena Lodge, Idaho. The series will then wrap up with the 12 Hours of Snowmass in Colorado on July 21.
See full results from the Big Bear 50.
US Pro UET standings after 3 rounds
|#
|Rider Name
|Points
|1
|David "Tinker" Juarez
|120
|pts
|2
|Eric Bostrom
|97
|3
|Brendon Davids
|80
|4
|Kip Biese
|66
|5
|Ryan Clark
|55
|6
|Bryan Fawley
|40
|7
|Romolo Forcino
|36
|8
|Dana Weber
|30
|9
|Joel Titius
|25
|10
|Aaron Elwell
|20
|11
|Frank Webber
|18
|12
|Anthony Sinyard
|16
|13
|Peter Andersen
|14
|14
|Casey Williams
|14
|15
|Danny Munoz
|12
|16
|Eric Bierman
|10
|17
|Cody Phillips
|8
|18
|John Nobil
|6
|19
|Paul Romero
|4
|20
|Scott Pendleton
|3
|21
|Hubert Otlik
|2
|#
|Rider Name
|Points
|1
|Pua Mata
|180
|pts
|2
|Tonya Bray
|60
|3
|Sarah Jansen
|40
|4
|Jessica Noyola
|40
|5
|Andrea Wilson
|40
|6
|Karen Lundgren
|25
|7
|Lauren Gregg
|18
