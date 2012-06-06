Tinker Juarez takes back US Pro UET lead

Image 1 of 2 Tinker Juarez (Cannondale Factory Racing Team) (Image credit: Jake Hamm / Cannondale) Image 2 of 2 Pua Mata (Sho-Air Specialized) easily winning the 50-mile women’s race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)

The USA Cycling Pro Mountain Bike Ultra Endurance Tour (US Pro UET) continued with its third event, the Big Bear 50, on Sunday in Lake Morena, California. With wins at Big Bear, David "Tinker" Juarez (Cannondale Factory) regained the men's US Pro UET lead and Monique "Pua" Mata (Team Sho-Air Specialized) added more padding to her commanding lead on the women's side.

Juarez, 51, put his experience to use to take the win in round 3 after skipping round 2, the Sage Brush Safari in California, won by Eric Bostrom. Juarez's combined points for his victory in Big Bear and Hot Springs, Arkansas gives him a lead of 120 points to Bostrom's 97.

Reigning US Pro UET champion Mata collected her third straight victory in the series and extended her lead in the overall.

The series will continue on June 30 with the Galena Grinder Whit Henry Memorial in Galena Lodge, Idaho. The series will then wrap up with the 12 Hours of Snowmass in Colorado on July 21.

See full results from the Big Bear 50.

US Pro UET standings after 3 rounds

Men # Rider Name Points 1 David "Tinker" Juarez 120 pts 2 Eric Bostrom 97 3 Brendon Davids 80 4 Kip Biese 66 5 Ryan Clark 55 6 Bryan Fawley 40 7 Romolo Forcino 36 8 Dana Weber 30 9 Joel Titius 25 10 Aaron Elwell 20 11 Frank Webber 18 12 Anthony Sinyard 16 13 Peter Andersen 14 14 Casey Williams 14 15 Danny Munoz 12 16 Eric Bierman 10 17 Cody Phillips 8 18 John Nobil 6 19 Paul Romero 4 20 Scott Pendleton 3 21 Hubert Otlik 2