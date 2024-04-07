Paris-Roubaix startline - final quotes and countdown to Queen of Classics

By Stephen Farrand, Dani Ostanek
published

Mathieu van der Poel ready to take on all his rivals in search of a second victory

Paris-Roubaix 2024: the start line view
Paris-Roubaix 2024: the start line view (Image credit: Getty Images)

The atmosphere on the start line of Paris-Roubaix in Compiegne was subdued but with an air of underlying tension on Sunday morning as riders gradually sensed the importance and significance of the day.

The training, recon rides, bike tech decisions and debates about chicanes and cobbles have all been done. The only thing left to do was race hard for 259.7 kilometres in what is surely the most dramatic race of the men’s season.

