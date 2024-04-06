Tom Pidcock surprise addition for Ineos Grenadiers Paris-Roubaix line-up

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

Briton missed Itzulia-Basque Country due to recon crash

Tom Pidcock
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Pidcock is a surprise late addition to Ineos Grenadiers line-up for Paris-Roubaix this Sunday after a fall in the build-up to Itzulia Basque Country on Monday meant that he could not take part in the six-day stage race.

Pidcock initial Spring program for 2024 was geared towards racing in the Ardennes Classics, with Itzulia Basque Country a springboard towards the goal of building on his third place in Amstel Gold and second place in Liège-Bastogne-Liège last year.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

