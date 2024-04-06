Tom Pidcock surprise addition for Ineos Grenadiers Paris-Roubaix line-up

Tom Pidcock is a surprise late addition to Ineos Grenadiers line-up for Paris-Roubaix this Sunday after a fall in the build-up to Itzulia Basque Country on Monday meant that he could not take part in the six-day stage race.

Pidcock initial Spring program for 2024 was geared towards racing in the Ardennes Classics, with Itzulia Basque Country a springboard towards the goal of building on his third place in Amstel Gold and second place in Liège-Bastogne-Liège last year.

However, that all changed on Monday when a crash during the recon for the opening time trial in Irun left the Briton with an injured hip, but fortunately no fractures.

Now, though, he is set to be back in action on Sunday, making his debut in a team that also includes the young European Time Trial Champion Josh Tarling, 20 and AJ August, aged 18.

Although he has taken part in multiple cobbled Classics, Pidcock has never ridden the professional Paris-Roubaix before, but he won the Junior version back in 2017. If not a default contender for a top placing, his past race history plus his cyclo-cross skills automatically make him a rider to watch out for on Sunday.



In a team video post on Twitter, formerly X, Pidcock said that after his crash in Itzulia “It’s actually been a pretty good week.”

“After my crash [which came] suddenly before the time trial and the recon, it was all a bit chaos and then I didn’t start, tried to get home.”

“I recovered, I did some more scans, I was confident nothing was wrong, there was a bit of pain but no problem”

“Then I actually had quite a good week’s training, didn’t miss too much. And now here at Roubaix, my favourite race of all, which I haven’t done as a pro yet so I’m excited.”

Pidcock was last seen in race action in Milano-San Remo, where he placed a searing but unsuccessful last-kilometre attack. He finished eleventh.

As for his thoughts on Roubaix, he was notably enthusiastic about his debut on Sunday. “I think it’s the romance of it, the passion, the cobbles, and the way luck plays a part in the race. It’s the most special one day race of the year.”

