Jonathan Milan pulls ahead of Tadej Pogačar in green jersey battle with latest Tour de France stage win

Sprinter now 72 points clear of race leader but knows that 'Tadej can win 50 points in Paris as well'

Lidl - Trek team&#039;s Italian rider Jonathan Milan celebrates on the podium with the best sprinter&#039;s green jersey after the 17th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 160.4 km between Bollene and Valence, southern France, on July 23, 2025. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP)
Jonathan Milan leads the points classification of the Tour de France by 61 points (Image credit: Getty Images)

With his win on stage 17, Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) has pulled ahead of Tour de France leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) in the fight for the green jersey, but the GC leader is not totally out of what is usually considered a sprinter's classification.

The pair had been an unusual duo at the top of the points standings, with Pogačar's four stage wins and the spread-out sprint stages meaning that the GC rider was only 11 points behind Milan at the start of stage 17.

