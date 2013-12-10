Trending

Johnson narrows gap to Pro CX leader Powers

Anderson continues to lead women's standings

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) biding his time before attacking

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Tim Johnson celebrates his win with fans.

(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Elle Anderson bundled up against the cold.

(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Katerina Nash celebrates victory.

(Image credit: Pat Malach)

Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) and Elle Anderson (Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized) continue to lead the USA Cycling Professional Cyclo-cross Calendar (Pro CX) standings, but their respective leads in the elite men's and elite women's categories were both reduced in this past weekend's racing. Austin Vincent (Race CF | racecf.org @racecf) remains the junior men's leader.

The top riders in the elite Pro CX standings opted to contest the points-rich Deschutes Brewery Cup in Bend, Oregon, on Saturday, the final UCI-rated C1 race in the US this season. Also on tap for the Pro CX was a pair of UCI C2 events in Warwick, Rhode Island, as the NBX Gran Prix of Cyclocross served as the final races for the Shimano NEPCX series.

Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) endured frigid wintry conditions in Bend on Saturday to win the Deschutes Brewery Cup and the points earned kept him in second overall in the Pro CX standings with 936 points. Pro CX leader Jeremy Powers continues to lead overall with 945 points after his fourth place effort in Bend, but his advantage over Johnson was reduced to just nine points. Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement), ninth at the Deschutes Brewery Cup, retains his third place position with 866 points. Bend, Oregon's Ryan Trebon (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) remains in fourth overall at 711 points while the top five is completed by Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh-Clement) at 530 points.

Justin Lindine (Redline), seventh overall in the Pro CX, and Shawn Milne (Keough Cyclocross) won the men's races at the NBX Gran Prix of Cyclocross.

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) won the elite women's race at the Deschutes Brewery Cup and remains in second overall in the Pro CX standings with 755 points. Overall leader Elle Anderson finished third and continues to remain on top of the standings with 809 points, but her advantage over Nash has been reduced to 54 points. Anderson's teammate Meredith Miller, fifth in Bend, holds third at 677 points while Crystal Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), runner-up to Nash on Saturday, remains in fourth, 24 points behind Miller. The top five is rounded out by Laura Van Gilder (Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom), who finished on the podium both days at the Shimano NEPCX-NBX Gran Prix of Cyclocross.

Emma White (Cyclocrossworld.com), 14th overall in the Pro CX, and Arley Kemmerer (C3-Twenty20 Cycling), 8th overall, won Saturday and Sunday respectively in Warwick.

There was a junior men's event at the Deschutes Brewery Cup, won by Nolan Brady (Rad Racing NW), which moved him from 11th to sixth on the Pro CX standings with 234 points. Overall leader Austin Vincent (Race CF | racecf.org @racecf) did not compete in Bend but remains in top position nonetheless with 345 points. Lance Haidet (Bear Development Team), who placed second in Bend, moves into second overall at 286 points while Peter Goguen (RACE CF | racecf.org @racecf) drops from second to third at 254 points.

Only three events remain in the elite-level Pro CX series: a weekend of racing at the North Carolina Grand Prix (Dec. 14-15) in Hendersonville, North Carolina followed by the finale at the Kingsport Cyclo-cross Cup (Jan. 5, 2014) in Kingsport, Tennessee. With the elite men's Pro CX title still up for grabs, Powers, Johnson and Berden will all travel to North Carolina this coming weekend to compete at the North Carolina Grand Prix.

Elle Anderson, meanwhile, appears to have wrapped up the women's Pro CX as only Katerina Nash has a mathematical possibility to surpass Anderson's points tally, but the Czech had stated that the Deschutes Brewery Cup would be the final 'cross race of her season.

Only one race remains for junior men in their Pro CX season, the Kingsport Cyclo-cross Cup, and Austin Vincent holds an insurmountable lead in the standings.

Elite men's USAC Pro CX standings - Top 20
1Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus945pts
2Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com936
3Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement866
4Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com711
5James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh-Clement530
6Yannick Eckmann (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized447
7Justin Lindine (USA) Redline-NBX399
8Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team334
9Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com331
10Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies310
11Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team295
12Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh-Clement290
13Stephen Hyde (USA) JAM Fund-NCC280
14Daniel Summerhill (USA) K-Edge/Felt Bicycles274
15Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus269
16Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund-NCC262
17Cameron Dodge (USA) Team Skyline-Scott Bikes248
18Mike Garrigan (Can) Van Dessel240
19Tristan Schouten (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies235
20Logan Owen (USA) California Giant-Specialized231

Elite women's USAC Pro CX standings - Top 20
1Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized809pts
2Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team755
3Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized677
4Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies653
5Laura Van Gilder (USA) Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom493
6Nicole Duke (USA) Marin-Spy486
7Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective453
8Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling439
9Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com416
10Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles391
11Courtenay McFadden (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster376
12Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement367
13Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus290
14Emma White (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com280
15Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO264
16Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing261
17Amanda Carey (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite256
18Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Rare Vos Racing248
19Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel208
20Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M196

Junior men's USAC Pro CX standings - Top 20
1Austin Vincent (USA) Race CF | racecf.org @racecf345pts
2Lance Haidet (USA) Bear Development Team286
3Peter Goguen (USA) RACE CF | racecf.org @racecf254
4Cooper Willsey (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld250
5David Lombardo (USA) WCJ Racing236
6Nolan Brady (USA) Rad Racing NW234
7Ian McShane (USA) Sophisticated Living/Bobs Red Mill226
8Ethan Reynolds (USA) Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team, Inc.221
9Maxx Chance (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team197
10Garrett Gerchar (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling197
11Brannan Fix (USA) Boo Bicycles-Training Peaks140
12Chris Key (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling123
13David O'Brien (USA) Rad Racing NW104
14Noah Granigan (USA) Race CF | racecf.org @racecf97
15Raphael Auclair (Can) Subway-Sigma / Pivot Cycles88
16Grant Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cyclo Sport Devo p/b BJC87
17Javier Colton (USA) Sunnyside Sports78
18Jonathan Brown (USA) Hot Tubes Junior Development Team77
19Samuel Rosenberg (USA) Hutchs-Slocum-CoMotion71
20Josey Weik (USA) Red Zone66