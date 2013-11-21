Trending

Powers, Anderson lead USAC Pro CX standings after Jingle Cross

Vincent remains leader of junior men's standings

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) wins it on the last lap

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Elle Anderson (Cal Giant Berry Farms) running the log barriers in second place

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) and Elle Anderson (Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized) continue to lead the USA Cycling Professional Cyclo-cross Calendar (Pro CX) following a three-day stint in Iowa City, Iowa for the Jingle Cross Rock races on November 15-17.

After winning the C2 events on Friday and Saturday and placing second in the C1 event on Sunday, Jeremy Powers collected 160 points over the weekend and increased his season tally to 811. Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) placed second on both Friday and Saturday followed by a third place finish on Sunday in Iowa to remain in second place overall at 769 points, but Powers has been steadily increasing his points advantage in recent weeks and now leads the Belgian by 42 points. Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com), winner of Sunday's C1 race in Iowa, earned 128 points this weekend and moved into third place with 712 points. Johnson's teammate Ryan Trebon dropped from third to fourth as he was sidelined by an illness this past weekend and was unable to add any points to his season tally of 606. The top five for the elite men is rounded out by Berden's teammate Jamey Driscoll who had a strong weekend in Iowa with third, fifth and sixth place finishes to boost his points total to 406.

Katerina Nash swept all three elite women's races at Jingle Cross Rock and collected a total of 175 points for the weekend. With 580 points overall, she moved from fifth into third place in the rankings and is now within 90 points of Pro CX leader Elle Anderson who earned 116 points over the weekend after placing second in Sunday's C1 event and third in Saturday's C2 event. Anderson's total of 670 points kept her in the top spot ahead of teammate Meredith Miller who retained her second-place position in the standings after placing third on Friday and Sunday and fifth on Saturday. Fourth place is still occupied by Crystal Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) with 502 points while Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective), who had travelled to Europe after sweeping the previous weekend's races in Louisville, Kentucky, will not contest any more Pro CX events this season and has dropped from third to fifth at 453 points.

There were no UCI-sanctioned junior men's races over the weekend so their standings remain unchanged with Austin Vincent (Race CF | racecf.org @racecf) on top at 345 points.

Elite men's USAC Pro CX standings - Top 20
1Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus811pts
2Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement769
3Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com712
4Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com606
5James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh-Clement406
6Yannick Eckmann (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized367
7Justin Lindine (USA) Redline-NBX315
8Stephen Hyde (USA) JAM Fund-NCC280
9Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus269
10Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh-Clement242
11Cameron Dodge (USA) Team Skyline-Scott Bikes214
12Tristan Schouten (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies205
13Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund-NCC202
14Daniel Summerhill (USA) K-Edge/Felt Bicycles189
14Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies189
16Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team178
17Logan Owen (USA) California Giant-Specialized174
18Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com172
19Ryan Knapp (USA) Pony Shop Cyclocross161
20Cody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized157

Elite women's USAC Pro CX standings - Top 20
1Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized670pts
2Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized617
3Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team580
4Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies502
5Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective453
6Nicole Duke (USA) Marin-Spy397
7Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com362
8Laura Van Gilder (USA) Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom349
9Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles330
10Courtenay McFadden (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster311
11Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus290
12Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO264
13Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling263
14Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing261
15Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel188
16Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF167
16Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Rare Vos Racing167
18Rebecca Gross (USA) Raleigh-Clement158
19Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra-Big Shark150
20Amanda Carey (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite149

Junior men's USAC Pro CX standings - Top 20
1Austin Vincent (USA) Race CF | racecf.org @racecf345pts
2Peter Goguen (USA) RACE CF | racecf.org @racecf254
3Cooper Willsey (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld250
4David Lombardo (USA) WCJ Racing236
5Ian McShane (USA) Sophisticated Living/Bobs Red Mill185
6Garrett Gerchar (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling159
7Lance Haidet (USA) Bear Development Team147
8Maxx Chance (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team127
9Chris Key (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling123
10Ethan Reynolds (USA) Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team, Inc.122
11Brannan Fix (USA) Boo Bicycles-Training Peaks109
12Noah Granigan (USA) Race CF | racecf.org @racecf97
13Nolan Brady (USA) Rad Racing NW91
14Raphael Auclair (Can) Subway-Sigma / Pivot Cycles88
15Grant Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cyclo Sport Devo p/b BJC87
16Jonathan Brown (USA) Hot Tubes Junior Development Team77
17Josey Weik (USA) Red Zone66
18Matthew Owens (USA) Race CF | racecf.org @racecf65
19Nevin Whittemore (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport p/b BJC60
20Tanner Browne (USA) GS CycleLife54