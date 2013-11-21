Powers, Anderson lead USAC Pro CX standings after Jingle Cross
Vincent remains leader of junior men's standings
Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) and Elle Anderson (Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized) continue to lead the USA Cycling Professional Cyclo-cross Calendar (Pro CX) following a three-day stint in Iowa City, Iowa for the Jingle Cross Rock races on November 15-17.
After winning the C2 events on Friday and Saturday and placing second in the C1 event on Sunday, Jeremy Powers collected 160 points over the weekend and increased his season tally to 811. Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) placed second on both Friday and Saturday followed by a third place finish on Sunday in Iowa to remain in second place overall at 769 points, but Powers has been steadily increasing his points advantage in recent weeks and now leads the Belgian by 42 points. Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com), winner of Sunday's C1 race in Iowa, earned 128 points this weekend and moved into third place with 712 points. Johnson's teammate Ryan Trebon dropped from third to fourth as he was sidelined by an illness this past weekend and was unable to add any points to his season tally of 606. The top five for the elite men is rounded out by Berden's teammate Jamey Driscoll who had a strong weekend in Iowa with third, fifth and sixth place finishes to boost his points total to 406.
Katerina Nash swept all three elite women's races at Jingle Cross Rock and collected a total of 175 points for the weekend. With 580 points overall, she moved from fifth into third place in the rankings and is now within 90 points of Pro CX leader Elle Anderson who earned 116 points over the weekend after placing second in Sunday's C1 event and third in Saturday's C2 event. Anderson's total of 670 points kept her in the top spot ahead of teammate Meredith Miller who retained her second-place position in the standings after placing third on Friday and Sunday and fifth on Saturday. Fourth place is still occupied by Crystal Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) with 502 points while Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective), who had travelled to Europe after sweeping the previous weekend's races in Louisville, Kentucky, will not contest any more Pro CX events this season and has dropped from third to fifth at 453 points.
There were no UCI-sanctioned junior men's races over the weekend so their standings remain unchanged with Austin Vincent (Race CF | racecf.org @racecf) on top at 345 points.
|1
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus
|811
|pts
|2
|Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement
|769
|3
|Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|712
|4
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|606
|5
|James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|406
|6
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|367
|7
|Justin Lindine (USA) Redline-NBX
|315
|8
|Stephen Hyde (USA) JAM Fund-NCC
|280
|9
|Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus
|269
|10
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|242
|11
|Cameron Dodge (USA) Team Skyline-Scott Bikes
|214
|12
|Tristan Schouten (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|205
|13
|Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund-NCC
|202
|14
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) K-Edge/Felt Bicycles
|189
|14
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|189
|16
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team
|178
|17
|Logan Owen (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|174
|18
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|172
|19
|Ryan Knapp (USA) Pony Shop Cyclocross
|161
|20
|Cody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|157
|1
|Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|670
|pts
|2
|Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|617
|3
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|580
|4
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|502
|5
|Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|453
|6
|Nicole Duke (USA) Marin-Spy
|397
|7
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|362
|8
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom
|349
|9
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|330
|10
|Courtenay McFadden (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster
|311
|11
|Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus
|290
|12
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|264
|13
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|263
|14
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing
|261
|15
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel
|188
|16
|Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF
|167
|16
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Rare Vos Racing
|167
|18
|Rebecca Gross (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|158
|19
|Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra-Big Shark
|150
|20
|Amanda Carey (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite
|149
|1
|Austin Vincent (USA) Race CF | racecf.org @racecf
|345
|pts
|2
|Peter Goguen (USA) RACE CF | racecf.org @racecf
|254
|3
|Cooper Willsey (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|250
|4
|David Lombardo (USA) WCJ Racing
|236
|5
|Ian McShane (USA) Sophisticated Living/Bobs Red Mill
|185
|6
|Garrett Gerchar (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|159
|7
|Lance Haidet (USA) Bear Development Team
|147
|8
|Maxx Chance (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team
|127
|9
|Chris Key (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|123
|10
|Ethan Reynolds (USA) Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team, Inc.
|122
|11
|Brannan Fix (USA) Boo Bicycles-Training Peaks
|109
|12
|Noah Granigan (USA) Race CF | racecf.org @racecf
|97
|13
|Nolan Brady (USA) Rad Racing NW
|91
|14
|Raphael Auclair (Can) Subway-Sigma / Pivot Cycles
|88
|15
|Grant Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cyclo Sport Devo p/b BJC
|87
|16
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hot Tubes Junior Development Team
|77
|17
|Josey Weik (USA) Red Zone
|66
|18
|Matthew Owens (USA) Race CF | racecf.org @racecf
|65
|19
|Nevin Whittemore (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport p/b BJC
|60
|20
|Tanner Browne (USA) GS CycleLife
|54
