Powers, Anderson lead USAC Pro CX standings after Jingle Cross

Image 1 of 2 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) wins it on the last lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 2 Elle Anderson (Cal Giant Berry Farms) running the log barriers in second place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) and Elle Anderson (Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized) continue to lead the USA Cycling Professional Cyclo-cross Calendar (Pro CX) following a three-day stint in Iowa City, Iowa for the Jingle Cross Rock races on November 15-17.

After winning the C2 events on Friday and Saturday and placing second in the C1 event on Sunday, Jeremy Powers collected 160 points over the weekend and increased his season tally to 811. Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) placed second on both Friday and Saturday followed by a third place finish on Sunday in Iowa to remain in second place overall at 769 points, but Powers has been steadily increasing his points advantage in recent weeks and now leads the Belgian by 42 points. Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com), winner of Sunday's C1 race in Iowa, earned 128 points this weekend and moved into third place with 712 points. Johnson's teammate Ryan Trebon dropped from third to fourth as he was sidelined by an illness this past weekend and was unable to add any points to his season tally of 606. The top five for the elite men is rounded out by Berden's teammate Jamey Driscoll who had a strong weekend in Iowa with third, fifth and sixth place finishes to boost his points total to 406.

Katerina Nash swept all three elite women's races at Jingle Cross Rock and collected a total of 175 points for the weekend. With 580 points overall, she moved from fifth into third place in the rankings and is now within 90 points of Pro CX leader Elle Anderson who earned 116 points over the weekend after placing second in Sunday's C1 event and third in Saturday's C2 event. Anderson's total of 670 points kept her in the top spot ahead of teammate Meredith Miller who retained her second-place position in the standings after placing third on Friday and Sunday and fifth on Saturday. Fourth place is still occupied by Crystal Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) with 502 points while Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective), who had travelled to Europe after sweeping the previous weekend's races in Louisville, Kentucky, will not contest any more Pro CX events this season and has dropped from third to fifth at 453 points.

There were no UCI-sanctioned junior men's races over the weekend so their standings remain unchanged with Austin Vincent (Race CF | racecf.org @racecf) on top at 345 points.

Elite men's USAC Pro CX standings - Top 20 1 Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus 811 pts 2 Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement 769 3 Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com 712 4 Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com 606 5 James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh-Clement 406 6 Yannick Eckmann (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized 367 7 Justin Lindine (USA) Redline-NBX 315 8 Stephen Hyde (USA) JAM Fund-NCC 280 9 Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus 269 10 Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh-Clement 242 11 Cameron Dodge (USA) Team Skyline-Scott Bikes 214 12 Tristan Schouten (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 205 13 Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund-NCC 202 14 Daniel Summerhill (USA) K-Edge/Felt Bicycles 189 14 Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 189 16 Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team 178 17 Logan Owen (USA) California Giant-Specialized 174 18 Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com 172 19 Ryan Knapp (USA) Pony Shop Cyclocross 161 20 Cody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized 157

Elite women's USAC Pro CX standings - Top 20 1 Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized 670 pts 2 Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized 617 3 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 580 4 Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 502 5 Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 453 6 Nicole Duke (USA) Marin-Spy 397 7 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com 362 8 Laura Van Gilder (USA) Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom 349 9 Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles 330 10 Courtenay McFadden (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster 311 11 Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus 290 12 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 264 13 Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling 263 14 Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing 261 15 Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel 188 16 Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF 167 16 Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Rare Vos Racing 167 18 Rebecca Gross (USA) Raleigh-Clement 158 19 Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra-Big Shark 150 20 Amanda Carey (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite 149